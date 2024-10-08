Dubai, UAE - Almayass By The Sea is opening its doors this October at J1 Beach, Dubai’s newest luxury beach destination. Introducing a fresh and exciting identity to this beloved brand, the restaurant will beautifully blend cherished Lebanese-Armenian culinary traditions with a relaxed coastal atmosphere, creating a serene seaside escape.

Almayass By The Sea will offer its guests a warm and welcoming space that honours authentic home recipes passed down through generations, paired with genuine hospitality. Guests can look forward to indulging in a vibrant mezze-style menu designed for sharing, featuring Almayass By The Sea specialties alongside fresh seafood dishes unique to the location.

More than just a dining spot, Almayass By The Sea celebrates family, tradition, and the joy of sharing meals with loved ones. This October, the venue invites guests to gather around the table, create lasting memories, and savour the rich flavours of Lebanese and Armenian cuisine against the stunning backdrop of the ocean.

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/almayass_dubai/

About Almayass By The Sea

Almayass By The Sea, an extension of the renowned Almayass, is nestled in the picturesque J1 Beach at Jumeirah 1. This seafront venue beautifully combines rich culinary traditions with a relaxed coastal atmosphere. The restaurant embodies the warmth and hospitality that have long been hallmarks of the Almayass legacy. The menu, designed for sharing, offers a delightful array of fresh seafood and traditional Lebanese-Armenian dishes crafted with love and care. The inviting atmosphere makes guests feel part of the Almayass family, celebrating the joy of gathering over authentic flavours and cherished traditions.

About Addmind

Addmind is a privately owned lifestyle, hospitality, and entertainment group with a distinctive and growing international portfolio of restaurants, bars and lounges, beach clubs, nightlife, and hotels. The story of Addmind began with the opening of Founder Tony Habre’s first bar in Beirut in 2001, and the company has grown exponentially ever since. Today, Addmind oversees more than 22 brands, with a presence that stretches across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, encompassing renowned names like CLAP, ONGAKU, Iris, Bar Du Port, Sucre, Alma Bar, Babylon, WHITE, Bazaar and La Mezcaleria. The company continues to push boundaries and expand its presence regionally and internationally, affirming its role as a pioneer in the lifestyle and entertainment sectors. Its stature in the industry is further elevated by its strategic partnerships with global brands, such as Leña, Raspoutine, Be Babel, Le Relais de L’Entrecôte, Ushuaia, and Almayass – business synergies that showcase its versatility and reach within its sector.

For PR Inquiries

StickyGinger

Maya Samaan

PR Account Director

msamaan@wearestickyginger.com

Ingrid Walker

PR Account Manager

iwalker@wearestickyginger.com