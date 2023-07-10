Casablanca: Allianz Trade, the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of structured trade credit, credit surety, collections, and political risk, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in Morocco. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

“Outstanding professionals who are passionate about their profession. A strategy that is as ambitious as it is transparent. The rigor and commitment induced by being anchored in a leading multinational group. Here are three reasons, among many others, that make Allianz Trade Maroc an employer of choice”” said Hicham BENSAID ALAOUI, CEO Allianz Trade Maroc.

“We are striving a company culture with “People” at its core strategy by consistently demonstrating unwavering commitment to our employee’s well-being, fostering a culture of inclusivity and cultivating a supportive work environment that inspires individuals to reach their full potential and achieve extraordinary success.” said Hicham ZEKRAOUI, Head of Human Resources.

Every year, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

About Allianz Trade

Allianz Trade is the trademark used to designate a range of services provided by Euler Hermes.

We are the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. For over a century, we have been helping businesses anticipate risks, act with speed, make informed decisions and grow securely.

Headquartered in Paris, we are present in more than 50 countries with 5,500 employees. In 2021, our global business transactions represented 931 billion Euro in exposure.

As a member of the Allianz Group, we are a strong global community committed to a culture where both people and performance matter.

We truly care for our employees and their individual needs and aspirations. We all shape an environment in which everyone has the confidence to dream, to explore and to grow.

For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AllianzTrade.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes the organizations attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

