Bahrain: Alliance Networks, a prominent digital infrastructure service provider, proudly announces the acquisition of a transformative International Facilities License (IFL) from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in Bahrain. This brand-new license boosts Alliance Networks into a new era of expansion, allowing the deployment of international submarine and terrestrial gateways within the country, as part of its strategic vision for enhancing regional digital infrastructure.

The IFL license empowers Alliance Networks to collaborate with global and regional partners in deploying state-of-the-art submarine and terrestrial cable systems, bringing innovative connectivity solutions to Bahrain and beyond. The company's partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), GBI, AMS-IX, Awasr, Bonline, Salam, du and other key players enables the establishment of a cutting-edge Gulf network, utilizing the latest optical systems with terabit-per-second capacity. This network seamlessly integrates with various cable systems and Internet Exchanges across the region, solidifying Alliance Networks' commitment to delivering high-speed and redundant network infrastructure.

Mr. Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The acquisition of the IFL license is a transformative milestone for Alliance Networks. This positions us as a key player in the industry, allowing us to deploy innovative connectivity solutions and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure in Bahrain and the surrounding regions."

In addition to the Gulf network deployment, Alliance Networks has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centurion, serving as a landing party for the TEAS cable system. This strategic partnership establishes the Middle East as a crucial hub connecting Europe to Asia, further emphasizing Alliance Networks' commitment to seamless and reliable global connectivity.

"Alliance Networks is dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation in the region. The IFL license opens up unprecedented opportunities, and we are excited to contribute to the growth of businesses and communities through our advanced telecommunications services," added Mr. Al Daylami.

