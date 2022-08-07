Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive division of Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor of INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, announced the availability of the INFINITI QX60 SUV across all its showrooms. The highly anticipated three-row premium model has been re-imagined from the ground up and is considered the brand’s most versatile SUV.

With features such as intuitive technology and impressive driveline dynamics, the new

QX60 offers an award-winning 279-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are delighted to introduce the latest edition of INFINITI's QX60 to Abu Dhabi. The INFINITI QX60 has been redesigned from scratch to really take on life with style. The QX60 has been a favourite among Abu Dhabi customers, with its distinctive looks and advanced driving features pushing the bar higher for other SUVs in this market. The all-new QX60 model combines powerful sportiness with advanced features and smart technologies. It has been engineered with exceptional capabilities and an inspired design to present drivers with a completely responsive and in-control performance. Introducing the new INFINITI model to the local market demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering top driving experiences to Abu Dhabi car owners.”

With an elegant cabin design and smart storage solutions, the interiors of the QX60 feature exquisite saddle brown semi-aniline leather appointments in all three rows. The first row offers ergonomically designed ‘zero-gravity’ seats, which were developed in a joint study with Yamazaki Laboratory at Keio University, to reduce pressure on hips. The QX60 can seat up to seven passengers while the all-new AUTOGRAPH range has standard captain’s chairs, providing first-class seating accommodations in the second row.

Another notable feature is INFINITI’s new InTouch™ 12.3-inch Interactive Display touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. The INFINITI 12.3-inch dynamic meter display in front of the driver renders beautifully crisp information such as speed, navigation and more. A wireless charging mat, large enough to support an iPhone Pro Max, sits on the center console. The Bose Performance® Series audio system, designed for the QX60, offers quality performance with a rich and broad range of audio.

Active safety features in the QX60 include rear automatic braking, predictive forward collision warning, and forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The smart rear view mirror provides an unobstructed view behind the QX60. The Middle East debut of INFINITI’s ProPILOT Assist uses a camera and radar to support the driver, reducing the stress of stop-and-go driving by helping control acceleration, braking, and steering.

The 2022 model is available in three enhanced grades, namely LUXE, SENSORY, and AUTOGRAPH.

Test drives for the all-new INFINITI QX60 are available across the Al Masaood Automobiles Showrooms. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit https://www.infiniti-abudhabi.com/

