Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive arm of Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, announced that the new INFINITI QX80 is now available for pre-booking. The announcement was made shortly after the unveiling of INFINITI’s all-new body-on-frame full-size luxury SUV in the Middle East market.

The new QX80 unit is full of innovative upgrades to satisfy customer demand for powerful and reliable performance, new exquisite look and design and premium comfort and luxury. The 2022 model is available in three enhanced grades, namely SENSORY, ProACTIVE and Black Edition.

Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The arrival of the 2022 INFINITI QX80 in the emirate will further reinforce the INFINITI brand’s leading market presence. Engineered with exceptional capabilities and an inspired design that challenges the limits, the model takes on a more modern interpretation of upscale full-size SUV luxury. Bringing the new INFINITI model to the local market shows Al Masaood Automobiles’ continuous commitment to provide car owners in Abu Dhabi with the best experience.”

Inside the 2022 QX80 are leather or semi-aniline appointed seats in all three rows, with the option of second-row captain’s chairs. Climate-controlled front seats are also available, as are Bose® Performance Series Audio with 17 speakers.

Also worth noting is that the 2022 iteration introduces a revised centre cluster featuring a single INFINITI InTouch 12.3-inch widescreen HD display, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. An all-new wireless smartphone charger is included as well.

The car’s exterior also exudes opulence. Its 22-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome accents, and chrome exterior accents make up its bold and commanding exterior details. The INFINITI All-Mode® Four-Wheel Drive and hydraulic Body Motion Control System are standard on all models for a smoother and more refined ride, as well as the rear automatic self-levelling suspension for more confident towing.

A Smart Rearview Mirror is customary on ProACTIVE and Black Edition grades and can display a sharp view behind the luxury three-row SUV when engaged, even if cargo or passengers obstruct rearward vision inside.

Furthermore, an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System is included to help make navigating tight parking spaces easier. At its heart, the 2022 QX80 is powered by INFINITI's 5.6-liter V-8 that delivers 400 horsepower and 560 Newton-meters of torque, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Additional driver-assistance systems are available for the flagship SUV, including Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention and Lane Departure Prevention.

To pre-book the model of your choice — SENSORY, ProACTIVE or Black Edition— please call 800 300 800.

-Ends-

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti-me.com/. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our INFINITI products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

INFINITI: Instagram and Facebook

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com