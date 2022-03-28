Subscription to the first-of-its-kind in the region Fund is available through four receiving banks as well as the subscription system on the website of Alkhabeer Capital

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia : Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in Shari’a- compliant investments and financial services, has issued a reminder to the market that the subscription period to Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund will end on the close of Thursday, 28 Shaaban 1443, corresponding to 31 March 2022, with a target fund of SAR One billion. The Fund aims to offer 100 million units at a price of SAR 10 per unit.

Saudi Arabia and GCC nationals, eligible institutions and foreign residents in the Kingdom are able to subscribe to Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund” with a minimum subscription of SAR 1,000 through the following appointed Saudi receiving banks: Aljazira Capital, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, and Riyad Bank. The clients of other banks are able to subscribe to the Fund through the subscription system on the website of Alkhabeer Capital.

The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio comprising of global and local equities, public and private equity funds, initial public offerings, capital increases, private placements and Murabaha transactions, all of which are compliant with the guidelines of the Shari’a Supervisory Committee.

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund is a closed-ended traded Shari’a-compliant investment fund that is established in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority. Alkhabeer Capital, Fund Manager and Operator, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specializes in investments and financial services. It is regulated by the Capital Market Authority, under license number (07074-37).

About “Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund"

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund is a Shari’a-compliant closed-ended traded investment fund established in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority.

This document is issued by Alkhabeer Capital for general information purposes only and does not constitute any offer to buy, subscribe or participate in any way in the Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund, nor does the document (or any part of it) constitute a basis and should not be relied upon to do the foregoing, or as a catalyst for the conclusion of any contract of any kind. Alkhabeer Capital shall not be liable for any loss that may arise from the use of this document or its contents or that may arise in connection with it. Prospective investors should carefully read the Terms and Conditions of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Trading Fund and its contents regarding investment risks and other documents before making a decision through Alkhabeer Capital's website www.alkhabeer.com. This investment is not a cash deposit with a local bank. The value of the investment and any other income generated can go high or low. This investment may not be suitable for all investors, and all investors wishing to invest should reach their decision in consultation with their financial and legal advisors, as well as assess all risks involved in the investment, nor can a guarantee be given that the targeted and expected results will be achieved. In addition, the past performance does not guarantee the future results of the Fund and the value of the securities, their prices, and the income achieved may decrease or rise. Investors can get back less than the money they originally invested. Changes in currency exchange rates can have a negative impact on the value of securities, their prices, or the income derived from them. The investor’s investment in the Fund is an acknowledgment by him of having been informed of and accepting the Terms and Conditions of the Fund. Alkhabeer Capital or its sister companies or investment funds managed by Alkhabeer Capital may own an investment position or share in the relevant securities or participate in providing advisory services to one or more of the aforementioned companies. Any expectations, opinions and statements regarding future possibilities mentioned in this document may not be realized. All expectations, opinions and statements contained in this document are those of Alkhabeer Capital, as at the date of this document, and are subject to change without notice. The details provided in this document are, according to the information available to the Fund Manager, as on the date of obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority to offer and register the units of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund, 7 February 2022, corresponding to 6 Rajab 1443. The investment in the Fund is subject to fees as mentioned in the Terms and Conditions.

Regarding securities that are not immediately convertible to liquidity, it may be difficult for the investor to sell or exit them and or to obtain reliable information about their value or the extent of the risks they are exposed to.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is an asset manager specialized in investments and financial services, providing innovative world-class investment products and solutions to institutions, family groups and individual investors. It is a Saudi joint stock company with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising, with license no. 07074-37 and CR No: 4030177445.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private Equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the Real Estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. In addition, the investment Banking area provides dedicated Investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

Headquartered in Jeddah, Madinah Road, P.O Box 128289, Postal Code 21362, Alkhabeer Capital also has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For further information about Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

