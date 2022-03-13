Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in Shari’a- compliant investments and financial services, announced the commencement of the initial public offering of "Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund" units on the Saudi Exchange starting today Sunday, 10 Shaaban 1443, corresponding to 13 March 2022, with a 15 working days subscription period ending on the end of Thursday, 28 Shaaban 1443, corresponding to 31 March 2022. The Fund targets a total of 100 million units at an initial offering price of SAR 10.

"Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund" is a closed-ended traded Shari'a-compliant investment fund established in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority. The Fund aims to provide recurring income for unitholders by investing in diversified shares in the local, regional and global markets, with a target capital of SAR 1 billion.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Saud Ghouth, Chief Executive Officer of Alkhabeer Capital, said: “We are proud to launch the first closed-ended traded investment fund that offers unique investment opportunities in a diversified portfolio, which includes global stocks, public and private equity funds, corporate offerings for public subscription, and private placements, through an investment strategy that aims to grow the Fund's net asset value through the performance of its investments in the long term and achieve periodic income for investors through the distribution of all annual returns received from companies and up to 50% of the capital gains resulting from the increase in the value of the companies in which the Fund invests ."

Saudi Arabia and GCC nationals, eligible institutions, as well as foreign residents in the Kingdom will be able to subscribe to "Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund" with minimum initial subscription amount set at SAR 1,000 through the following appointed Saudi receiving banks: Aljazira Capital (Offering Manager), Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank and Riyad Bank. The clients of other banks will be able to subscribe to the Fund through the subscription system on the website of the Fund Manager, Alkhabeer Capital.

To obtain a copy of the Terms and Conditions of "Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund", please visit www.alkhabeer.com.

Alkhabeer Capital, the Fund Manager, is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

-Ends-

About “Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund"

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund is a Shari’a-compliant closed-ended traded investment fund established in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority.

This document is issued by Alkhabeer Capital for general information and information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, subscribe or participate in any way in the Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund, nor does the document (or any part of it) constitute a basis and should not be relied upon to do the foregoing, or as a catalyst for the conclusion of any contract of any kind. Alkhabeer Capital shall not be liable for any loss that may arise from the use of this document or its contents or that may arise in connection with it. Prospective investors should carefully read the Terms and Conditions of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund and its contents regarding investment risks and other documents before making a decision through Alkhabeer Capital's website www.alkhabeer.com. This investment is not a cash deposit with a local bank. The value of the investment and any other income generated can go high or low. This investment may not be suitable for all investors, and all investors wishing to invest should reach their decision in consultation with their financial and legal advisors, as well as assess all risks involved in the investment, nor can a guarantee be given that the targeted and expected results will be achieved. In addition, past performance does not guarantee future results of the Fund, and the value of the securities, their prices and the income achieved may decrease or rise. Investors can get back less than the money they originally invested. Changes in currency exchange rates can have a negative impact on the value of the securities, their prices, or the income derived from them. The investor’s investment in the Fund is an acknowledgment by him of having been informed of and accepting the Terms and Conditions of the Fund. Alkhabeer Capital or its sister companies or investment funds managed by Alkhabeer Capital may own an investment position or share in the relevant securities or participate in providing advisory services to one or more of the aforementioned companies, and no expectations, opinions and statements regarding future possibilities mentioned in this document. All expectations, opinions and statements contained in this document are those of Alkhabeer Capital as at the date of this document, and are subject to change without notice. The details provided in this document are, according to the information available to the Fund Manager as on the date of obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority to offer and register the units of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund, 7 February 2022, corresponding to 6 Rajab 1443. The investment in the Fund is subject to fees as mentioned in the Terms and Conditions

Regarding securities that are not immediately convertible to liquidity, it may be difficult for the investor to sell or exit them and or to obtain reliable information about their value or the extent of the risks they are exposed to.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is an asset manager specialized in investments and financial services, providing innovative world-class investment products and solutions to institutions, family groups and individual investors. It is a Saudi joint stock company with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities of: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising with license no. 07074-37 and CR No: 4030177445.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division/Department/area (YOUR CHOICE) provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. In addition, the investment banking area provide dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

Headquartered in Jeddah, Madinah Road, P.O Box 128289, Postal Code 21362, Alkhabeer Capital also has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For further information about Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

Alkhabeer Capital on social media:

https://twitter.com/AlkhabeerCap

https://www.facebook.com/AlkhabeerCap

For additional information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Baroom

Director of Corporate Services Division

Alkhabeer Capital

Email a.baroom@alkhabeer.com

Brunswick Gulf

Email ALKHABEER@brunswickgroup.com