Dubai- UAE: AlHuda CIBE UAE, a leading Islamic Finance Advisory, consultancy, research, capacity building and Shariah services provider institution, today announced the establishment of a dedicated Talent Acquisition Platform. This initiative aims to address the growing demand for qualified and Shariah-compliant human resources within the global Islamic finance industry.

The Islamic finance industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. However, this rapid expansion has exposed a critical gap in the talent pool. There's a shortage of qualified professionals who possess both the technical expertise and the requisite understanding of Islamic finance principles (Shariah).

The lack of readily available and qualified human resources hinders the industry's potential. Filling this gap is crucial for ensuring the smooth development and continued success of Islamic finance globally. AlHuda CIBE's Talent Acquisition Platform addresses this challenge by connecting the right talent with the right opportunities across the Islamic finance spectrum.

This platform's reach extends beyond Islamic banking. It encompasses the entire Islamic finance industry, including Takaful (Islamic insurance), Ijarah (Islamic leasing), Sukuk (Islamic bonds), Islamic indices, Islamic mutual funds, and Mudarabah funds (profit-sharing investment partnerships). By focusing on the broader industry, AlHuda CIBE aims to foster a more robust and interconnected Islamic finance talent pool.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE said, "we recognize the significant demand-supply gap in the Islamic finance industry when it comes to qualified human resources and Shariah-compliant talent". He further said, "we often see a situation where valuable expertise isn't being utilized in the most effective way. This platform will ensure that the right qualified individuals, with both technical and Shariah knowledge, are placed in the right positions."

AlHuda CIBE's Talent Acquisition Platform serves as a bridge between employers seeking qualified Islamic finance professionals and individuals with the necessary skills and experience. This initiative will empower organizations to build strong teams equipped to navigate the complexities of the Islamic finance landscape.

By addressing the human resource needs of the Islamic finance industry, AlHuda CIBE positions itself as a key driver of the sector's continued growth and global impact. This platform fosters a more efficient and effective talent market, allowing the industry to reach its full potential and deliver innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions to a wider audience.

-Ends-

About AlHuda CIBE:

For over eighteen years, AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) has established itself as a cornerstone of the Islamic banking and finance industry. CIBE goes beyond mere research, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower and cultivate excellence within the sector. Their distinguished expertise encompasses a variety of solutions, including advisory and consultancy services, Shariah advisory for ensuring adherence to Islamic principles, and training workshops equipping professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills. Furthermore, CIBE actively assists institutions in developing innovative Islamic financial products and provides specialized consultancy services for Islamic microfinance and takaful (Islamic insurance), fostering their growth and development.

CIBE's influence extends beyond its direct services. Their highly-respected publications on Islamic banking and finance contribute significantly to a continuously evolving and informed industry landscape. This unwavering commitment to knowledge sharing underscores their dedication to serving the global community as a unique institution, not just an advisor but also a capacity builder. Their dedication transcends geographical boundaries, with CIBE actively serving clients in over 35 countries worldwide. This global reach reflects their commitment to accelerating the development of a robust and accessible Islamic banking and finance industry.

For further details about AlHuda CIBE and its extensive repertoire of services, please visit https://www.alhudacibe.com.

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications

AlHuda CIBE FZ LLE UAE

info@alhudacibe.com