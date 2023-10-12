Alford Hughes, Qatar's foremost Prime International Real Estate advisors, has announced an exciting partnership with the Berkeley Group, a renowned developer of quality homes and neighborhoods across London, Birmingham, and the South of England. The official announcement was made at a prestigious event held at the Corinthia Yacht Club, The Pearl Qatar.

As part of this collaboration, the Berkeley Group is set to establish a prominent presence in Qatar, housed within the newly inaugurated Alford Hughes Lounge, conveniently located in the heart of the iconic Pearl Island Qatar.

The Alford Hughes Lounge is a perfect platform for Berkeley Group to showcase its commitment to creating exceptional places to live and strengthening communities. The prime location on the Pearl Qatar makes it easily accessible for any potential clients, and the Alford Hughes team has created a welcoming space to showcase the Berkeley portfolio.

The Alford Hughes Lounge has been meticulously designed to offer visitors an immersive experience reminiscent of stepping into the Berkeley Group's renowned sales offices in London. From cutting-edge marketing materials to interactive development information and comprehensive training, it provides an unparalleled environment for clients and investors to explore and engage with the Berkeley Group's exceptional real estate offerings.

This strategic partnership heralds a transformative era in international real estate transactions, underscoring Alford Hughes' steadfast commitment to its Qatari clients. It empowers them to invest internationally while benefiting from the comfort and convenience of local expertise.

During this collaboration, three exceptional London projects will take center stage, each poised to leave a lasting legacy on the city:

The Green Quarter in West London: Located in one of the city's most extensive regeneration areas, this project offers prices starting from £380,000. Situated less than 20 minutes from Bond Street and just a 10-minute drive from Heathrow, it presents a promising investment opportunity.

Kings Road Park, Chelsea: Nestled just off the iconic Kings Road in Chelsea, this development extends the boundaries of prime London and boasts unrivaled facilities.

Prince of Wales Drive: Situated beside the iconic Battersea Power Station, this project is now a vibrant mall in the heart of London, complete with shops, restaurants, a cinema, and even its own brand new zone 1 tube station.

This partnership signifies the fulfillment of Alford Hughes' mission since its founding to bring the finest global real estate opportunities to Qatar.