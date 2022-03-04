Billy Cheung, Chairman of Century Park Hotel and Residences Ltd said: “ We are delighted to formally launch our hotel and residences with agreements with two leading international organizations – Aleph Hospitality and Accor.” Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “We are very excited to be part of this incredible new mixed-use development in Kigali, which marks our first entry into Rwanda. We are delighted to be entrusted with the operations of the first MGallery hotel in Rwanda, our first Accor branded property, alongside the management of the facilities and restaurants at Century Park Hotel and Residences, including Billy’s Bistro and Bar, which was voted ‘Best Restaurant of the Year’ in 2021 by the Consumers Choice Awards. We look forward to building on the success of the incredible food and beverage offerings of Century Park to make it the leading dining, lifestyle and nightlife destination in Kigali.” Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.