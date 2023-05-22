Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2023. This distinguished exhibition, recognised as the biggest real estate show in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Acres Exhibition will take place from May 25th to May 28th, 2023, at the renowned Sharjah Expo Centre.

As a key participant in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2023, Alef Group seizes the opportunity to unveil its latest projects, present ground-breaking concepts, and showcase innovative designs that epitomise the future of the regional real estate industry. Alef Group will highlight its exceptional developments, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, that exemplify Alef Group's commitment to elevating the investment sector in Sharjah. In addition, Alef Group will be offering a unique payment plan only for the visitors of Acres 2023, with freehold for international and local visitors of the exhibition.

"We are glad to be part of Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2023, an unparalleled platform that enables us to unveil our visionary projects, Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan to our esteemed exhibition visitors," remarked Alef Group.

With an unwavering dedication to fortifying the investment sector in Sharjah, Alef Group eagerly anticipates engaging with industry experts, prospective partners, and discerning investors. Together, they will share Alef Group's bright vision for the future of real estate in the region, emphasising sustainability, innovation, and community enrichment.

Al Mamsha Sharjah, sprawling across a majestic 3 million square feet, stands as the region's premier destination, offering a harmonious blend of residential buildings, open spaces, and pedestrian-friendly walkways. The project boasts an impressive array of retail stores and upscale cafes, providing an unparalleled experience to its residents and visitors alike. Premier residential options, ranging from studios to 1-3 bedroom units and duplexes, cater to diverse preferences.

Hayyan, 3.5-billion-dirham development spanning about 8.7 million square feet includes 1,882 villas units distributed over four different zones. A uniquely crafted natural villa community where you will love living for many years. Hayyan offers from 2–7-bedroom townhouses and villas in the green heart of Sharjah. Hayyan includes Sharjah’s largest swimmable lagoon, allotments for organic edible gardens and 6 km of running and cycling tracks. In essence, Hayyan offers an integrated and exceptional experience combining nature, green spaces, modern facilities, and various services that meet all needs in one place.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @AlefGroup on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.