Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has launched its new project, Hayyan. Under the slogan, "Making Homes Human", with a total value of 3.5 billion Dirhams. the uniquely crafted natural villa community extends over an area of 8.7 million square feet, embodying the spirit of Sharjah, which includes a total of 1,836 villa units, spread across three different zones, and is expected to be handed over in the second half of 2025.

The first area of ​​the project is divided into three different phases. The first phase of the project will see the delivery of 268 villas in the vibrant Aryam neighborhood designed to the highest standards, which includes a total of 727 residential villas, which are expected to be delivered within the second and third phases.

The first phase of the project will see 268 villa units established in the vibrant neighborhood of Arim. When complete, Arim will encompass a total of 727 villa units, with the remaining units expected to be released during the second and third phases.

80,000 Sq. Ft. of allotments for organic edible gardens:

At Hayyan, land finds its true purpose, as sustainability finds a new meaning. One that is indulgent and self-reliant at the same time, all within the same confine.

With a 80,000 Sq. Ft. of allotments for organic edible gardens, and the project also includes more than 40,000 green trees, which enhances the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve a sustainable green environment with globally applicable environmental specifications, which are derived from the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi , Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, on the importance of protecting the environment, preserving biodiversity and sustainability in the emirate.

Various interior designs:

The residential units in the project include six distinct interior designs. From seven-bedroom mansions to two-bedroom family homes, all units come fully equipped and fitted according to the highest of international quality standards. Each unit incorporates exceptional facilities and amenities, with optional design features and finishes for interior and exterior spaces.

The largest swimmable blue water lagoon, and largest community park in Sharjah

Hayyan project includes the Emirate's largest swimming pool, spanning 50,000 square feet, along with the largest park within a residential community in Sharjah. Located within ​​1,000,000 Sq. Ft. of tranquil surroundings, in addition, it includes football pitches, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, a gymnasium, and a 6 km track for running and cycling. residents and visitors will also enjoy convenient shops, restaurants, a nursery, and a stunning Club House overlooking the lagoon.

The project constitutes an inspiring model in promoting the investment sector in Sharjah:

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: “The launch of Hayyan project is an inspiring and eminent example of our solid efforts at Alef Group, which seek to enhance the investment sector in Sharjah and provide high-quality real estate at international standards. We strive to deliver the very best to those wishing to purchase their own homes, and we guarantee quality and excellence to business owners and those keen to invest in Sharjah."

Ataya stressed the eagerness of Alef Group to follow a clear approach in its projects, enhancing its place in the competitive market, and emphasizing its role in consolidating the position of the Emirate of Sharjah on the real estate investment map. The Emirate has become one of the most prominent real estate markets at a state and regional level, and a leading destination for investment, tourism and trade.

Ataya added, “Through our project, we have presented unique and entirely new experiences. Hayyan endeavours to be a mini-city within the city of Sharjah, offering genuine immersive living opportunities. The complex provides an integrated and exceptional experience that combines nature and green landscapes, modern facilities, services, and amenities in one destination.”

Main facilities:

Hayyan; distinguished by its strategic location on Emirates Road, is close to Sharjah's main attractions such as Sharjah Airport, Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, and the American University of Sharjah. The complex is overflowing with family-friendly zones including a garden for children, a nursery, a mosque, and ample green open spaces. It includes favoured retail, restaurants, cafes, leisure facilities, and outdoor barbeque areas where residents and visitors can connect to nature and each other.

Unique Design

designed by international architect Maryam Kamara, offers a uniquely crafted cultural and vibrant experience of life surrounded by nature. Hayyan embodies the spirit of Sharjah, combining originality and contemporary living at the same time.

-Ends-

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Marwan Al Najjar

m.alnajjar@saharapr.com