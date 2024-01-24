Sharjah: Alef Group announced its sponsorship of the 7th Arab Women Sports Tournament under the slogan 'Our Courts—her Story', scheduled to be hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah in February 2024.

In an official announcement, Alef Group expressed its commitment to endorsing sports, specifically emphasising women's sports. This sponsorship underscores the firm's belief in the imperative nature of investing in these pivotal sectors, celebrating Arab sportswomen, and fostering sentiments of community and national pride.

The group highlighted that its interest in the Arab Women's Club Games is in line with supporting the official and private initiatives undertaken by the Emirate of Sharjah to elevate the UAE's standing on the international sports map. This sponsorship affirms the emirate's vision as an incubator for social development.

Alef Group conveyed that their support for this Arab Women Sport tournament is consistent with Alef Group's corporate identity. This identity reflects the sustainable empowerment of women, the development of their sporting capabilities, and the preparation for their future. They emphasised the tournament's significance in enhancing the spirit of unity and competition, contributing to the comprehensive development process in which women participate across all parts of the Arab world.

The group extended appreciation for the efforts of the tournament organising committee in ensuring the success of this major sporting event. They noted its effectiveness in attracting numerous participants and showcasing the professional skills of the champions involved.