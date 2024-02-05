Sharjah: Alef Group participated in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center “Sheraa”, which took place on February 3th and 4th.

Alef Group’s participation is through its sponsorship of the ‘Community Zone’ platform, which inspires entrepreneurs and influencers to engage in projects that allow creative impact on the local community. The festival management honored Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, in appreciation of his contribution to the event and for his presence as an empowering partner in the international festival.

The ‘Community Zone’ strengthens the local entrepreneurship system, with the participation of content creators, influencers, investors, academics, and trainers, by adding to discussions focused on ensuring the success of commercial projects, building leading family companies, celebrating young entrepreneurs, and other topics such as the tourism industry, globalisation, empowering women in sports, marketing excellence, environmentally friendly fashion industry, and promoting confidence and diversity.

Alef Group expressed its pride in the festival’s honoring of the group’s professional journey, highlighted through stories of leadership and excellence. The Group called attention to the festival’s notable global status in introducing the achievements of creative people, and the management’s vision of the future of entrepreneurship.

The group stressed its keenness to spread the culture of entrepreneurship, encourage emerging youth to pursue successful projects, contribute to entrepreneurship for the development of the local community, and help entrepreneurs possess skills required by the labor market in today’s fast-paced, modern world.

The ‘Community Zone’ platform, sponsored by Alef Group during the festival's activities, hosted numerous workshops that greatly contributed to the development of entrepreneurship and presented creative ideas and projects that were welcomed and supported by participants. The platform and its respective workshops serve as a positive community force, aiding aspiring entrepreneurs to increase their competitive capabilities and create lasting, pioneering projects in local and international markets.