Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, announced its participation in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2024. The exhibition, among the region’s most prominent annual real estate industry events, is scheduled to take place from January 17th to 20th at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

"We are delighted to participate once again in this year’s Acres Real Estate Exhibition. We aim to showcase our most groundbreaking projects and commitment to sustainability and innovation through Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, and greatly look forward to connecting with local investors, developers and visitors.” commented Alef Group.

Al Mamsha Sharjah is the region’s top destination for luxury living, with multiple residential buildings amid vast expanses of lush greenery and pedestrian-friendly walkways with a range of studios to 1 - 3 bedroom units and duplexes. Hayyan, the ‘green heart’ of Sharjah, is a uniquely crafted, natural villa community, offering a tranquil environment for families to call home.