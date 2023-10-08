Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties and AlDoy Sports Center signed an agreement to open a new branch of AlDoy International Sports & Martial Arts Center (DISMAC) at Seef Mall – Muharraq. The agreement was signed at Seef Properties’ headquarters in the Seef District, with representatives of both parties present.

The 1,292.3 sqm state of the art facility offers male and female martial artists and fitness enthusiasts dedicated spaces for taekwondo, kickboxing, and boxing, as well as spacious gym areas. The new facility is located at the center of the mall, offering sea views to users.

Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Qaed said: “The new facility, with its high quality equipment and unique line up of classes, gives the Muharraq community more fitness and sports options. It also adds an exciting new dimension to the Seef Mall experience, reinforcing its reputation as a dynamic lifestyle destination that continually attracts and engages a loyal and growing customer base.”

AlDoy Sports Center Founder, Abdulla Isa AlDoy said: “Over the years, many members had been requesting that we open a branch in Muharraq. Today, we are thrilled to announce our long-awaited arrival in their community. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey. In addition to attracting new clientele, this branch also makes fitness more accessible and convenient to our existing members.”

Founded in 1992, DISMAC offers a range of martial arts classes under the guidance of experienced coaches. Taekwondo classes are also available for children aged three years and up.

The new facility is in line with Seef mall – Muharraq’s strategy to further enhance services aimed at nearby communities. This includes the opening of a new Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) Customer Service Center and other attractions soon to be announced.

