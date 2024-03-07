Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, held its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 07 March 2024 at Al Dana Hall in Alba. The meeting was led by the Chairman of the Board Khalid Al Rumaihi with attendance from the Board members, Company’s Executive Management, Alba shareholders, and representatives from regulatory bodies.

During the AGM meeting, the shareholders approved the appointment of Khalid Al Rumaihi as the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors. Moreover, minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting held on 26 February 2023 were reviewed and approved. The meeting also discussed and approved the Report of the Board of Directors for the Company’s business/activities along with the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Approvals were given to the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at Fils 29.18 per share or 29.18% of the paid-up capital (inclusive of the interim dividend of Fils 13.28 per share which was already distributed to shareholders on 31 August 2023), which is BD41,314,159 for the year ended 31 December 2023, and the transfer of BD76,710,841 to the Retained Earnings.

The discussion also covered the Corporate Governance Report for 2023, and the meeting approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the Company's external auditors for the fiscal year 2024. In addition, the shareholders approved the re-appointment of SICO B.S.C. © to provide Market-Making services to Alba by utilizing, at any given time, a maximum of 3% of Alba’s issued share capital over a three-year period and subject to the approval of Central Bank of Bahrain.

On this occasion, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Khalid Al Rumaihi, said:

“I want to start by expressing my deepest gratitude to the Board of Directors and our Executive team. Their exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication throughout the past year have been instrumental in delivering strong performance despite a challenging market environment. This success is a true reflection of the talent, commitment, and collaborative spirit that permeates every level of Alba.

As we look forward, I am confident that our well-defined vision, robust strategy, and the unwavering dedication of our team will continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders and cement our position as an industry leader.”

During the Extraordinary General Meeting, the minutes of the previous meeting held on 26 February 2023 were reviewed and approved. Approvals were also given to the amendment and restatement of the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association in accordance with Legislative decrees no. (3) of the year 2022, no. (20), (63), and (64) of the year 2021, and no. (28) of the year 2020, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2023), Alba is one of the largest smelters in the world with more than 50 years of excellence in Operations, Safety, Environment and Socio-Economic Development.

A blue-chip asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alba produces high-quality Aluminium products in the form of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s, which are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba holds globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016, ISO 22301:2012 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis Certification.

As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba sits at the heart of a thriving aluminium downstream sector in Bahrain, which accounts for approximately 12% of the Kingdom's GDP. As one of the biggest national companies, it has ensured not only the employment of Bahrain nationals (85% in 2022) but also the enhancement of their capabilities through education, training, and development initiatives at every stage of their career.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Launched in February 2022, the Company’s ESG Roadmap outlines 6 priority areas - (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-7 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible efforts to meet the goals of the Net Zero Carbon targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Alba will also play a crucial role in the upcoming Aluminium Downstream Park, which will increase the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain.

Alba’s motto ‘Safety First, Safety Always’ has ensured that the Safety and well-being of its employees and contractors’ workforce remain a top priority. The Company broke all previous records in Safety and topped 30 million Safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 01 September 2022 for the first-time in its history. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA Gold Medal Award (9 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council, as well as six major National Safety Council (NSC) USA awards for 2021. Alba has also been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Alba Power Station 5 Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 is a Combined Cycle Power Plant that is an expansion of the existing PS5.

PS5 Block 4 Project is the addition of a fourth Block of similar 1:1:1 configuration with J-class gas turbine technology and with minimum nominal ISO rating of a 680.9 MW and includes tie into the existing 220kV Substation. The efficiency of this combined cycle power plant is much higher than the combined cycle power plants of PS3 and PS4. On completion of PS5 Block 4 Expansion Project, the nameplate capacity of PS5 will increase from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW.

Mitsubishi Power & SEPCOIII consortium will be responsible to design, engineer, procure, construct and commission Block 4. PS5 Block 4 commercial operations are expected to begin in Q4 2024.

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba’s ‘Stakeholder Engagement Plan’ outlines the Company’s communication with all its stakeholders including the community, the Environment and Social impacts as well as mitigation controls for its operations in addition to its external Grievance Mechanism through the Code of Conduct, for any stakeholder(s) or the public to raise any concerns or issues.