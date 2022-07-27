Riyadh: – Alamar Foods (“Alamar” or “The Company”), a leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan region (MENAP Region) of two globally recognized brands: Domino’s, where Alamar has the exclusive right to develop and operate in 16 Countries across MENAP, and Dunkin’, where Alamar has the exclusive right to develop and operate stores as a franchisee in Egypt and Morocco, today announces the successful results of its individual subscription offering process for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

The subscription period for the Individual Investors Tranche, comprising 1,063,339 shares or 10% of the total Offer Shares at a final Offer Price of SAR 115, commenced on 20 July 2022 and closed on 21 July 2022.

The individual Subscribers Tranche witnessed participation by 169,073 subscribers and was 6.9x oversubscribed with a total demand of SAR 847,206,150. Individual subscribers will each receive a minimum of six (6) shares, while the remaining shares will be allocated on a pro-rata basis for the remaining demand with an average allocation factor of 0.7698%.

Based on the results of the Offering to Individual Subscribers, the shares allocated to Participating Parties will be scaled back to 9,570,053 Offer Shares, representing 90% of the total Offer Shares.

Background to the Offering

The Final Offer Price for the Offering was set at SAR 115 per share, implying a market capitalization at listing of SAR 2,933 million (USD 782 million)

Offering and Listing on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange of Saudi Arabia - the Offering is comprised of 10,633,392 existing shares to be sold by some of the current shareholders (the “Offer Shares”)

Immediately following listing, the Company is expected to have a free float of 41.699% of the shares

With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as a Financial Advisor, Bookrunner, Lead Manager, and Underwriter (the “Bookrunner” or “Financial Advisor”)

AlRajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, and Saudi National Bank (SNB) have been appointed as receiving entities (collectively, the “Receiving Entities”) for the Individual Investors tranche

Expected Start Date of Trading in the Exchange

Trading of the Company’s Shares in the Exchange is expected to commence after all relevant regulatory requirements are satisfied. Trading will be announced through the Saudi Exchange website www.saudiexchange.sa.

For more information on the prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website at www.cma.org.sa, and Alamar Foods’ website at www.alamar.com/ipo/.

About Alamar Foods and its franchise companies

Alamar Foods

Alamar is a Saudi-based leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP Region) of two globally recognized brands: Domino’s, where Alamar has the exclusive right to develop and operate in 16 Countries across MENAP, and Dunkin’, where Alamar has the exclusive right to develop and operate stores as a franchisee in Egypt and Morocco.

Alamar has a solid position in the MENAP Region’s QSR industry and is a rapidly expanding & diversifying food & beverage group.

From its strategically located headquarters in Saudi Arabia, it has built over the last three decades a solid platform as the exclusive developer and operator of Domino’s in the MENAP region and Dunkin' in Egypt and Morocco​. Today, it operates over 520 Domino's stores across 11 countries throughout MENAP and over 40 Dunkin'​ stores in Egypt and Morocco.

The group employs a multicultural workforce of over 4,500 persons from 31 nationalities.

Domino’s

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels.

Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is a global favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com and www.InspireBrands.com.

Contact details

HSBC

Mohammed Fannouch

AlamarIPO@hsbcsa.com

Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking Advisory

FGS Global

Michael Hylton

Michael.hylton@fgsglobal.com

Communication Advisor (Media enquiries)

