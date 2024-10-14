Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Alaan, the Middle East’s leading corporate card and spend management platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the global accounting body. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Alaan becomes the first fintech in the Middle East to partner with a global accounting organization, demonstrating a shared commitment to the advancement of finance, accounting, and technology professionals in the region.

The MoU, signed by Parthi Duraisamy, CEO of Alaan, and Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, signals a new era of collaboration designed to provide finance professionals with opportunities to upskill, engage with new technologies, and build a stronger finance community. This is the first time ACCA has partnered with a homegrown fintech to promote the development of the finance sector in the Middle East, reinforcing its mission to shape the future of the global accountancy profession.

“This partnership is a critical step in breaking down the barriers between finance and technology, particularly when it comes to AI,” said Parthi Duraisamy, CEO of Alaan. “Finance professionals tend to be cautious in adopting new technologies, but through this MoU, we aim to destigmatize the use of AI and provide finance teams with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world. Together with ACCA, we will offer a platform for professionals to network, learn from peers, and gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies.”

Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, commented: “Partnering with Alaan provides a great opportunity for our stakeholders to explore the transformative impact of technology in the finance industry. Our joint initiatives will help our community stay at the forefront of innovation, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to succeed.”

Through this MoU, Alaan will actively support ACCA’s mission by organizing opportunities for finance professionals to learn about new technologies and upskill, fostering an environment of continuous professional development. This collaboration also opens up a unique opportunity for the finance and fintech sectors in the UAE, offering finance professionals a direct connection to the insights and innovations coming from a leading fintech company.

“This partnership is unprecedented in the region and will have a transformative impact on the finance industry,” Duraisamy continued. “For the first time, accountants and finance professionals in the Middle East will have direct access to knowledge and expertise from a fintech, allowing them to learn about the powerful role AI and technology are playing in reshaping finance.”

Alaan and ACCA are committed to driving digital transformation in the finance sector, ensuring that professionals in the Middle East have the tools, knowledge, and networks to succeed in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

For more information, please visit https://www.alaan.com

About Alaan

Alaan is the Middle East's largest and most comprehensive spend management platform. Trusted by over 1000 mid-market and enterprise customers across various sectors, Alaan cards are used by more than 200,000 employees and are powered by Visa, the world leader in digital payments.

To learn more about how Alaan can help your business save time and money, visit alaan.com

About ACCA

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), is a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com

Press contact

Anisha Sharma

Empyre Communications

E anisha@empyrecommunications.com