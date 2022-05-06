Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International PLC, has selected The Oberoi Group to manage its new luxury beachfront resort.

The new hotel development will enable the expansion of the Al Zorah luxury hospitality experience. The new hotel will span approximately 828,767 square feet, with 174 luxurious guestrooms, and 28 one-bedroom private villas set at the pristine white sandy beach of Al Zorah.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, said: "We are thrilled to add such a luxury new experience to our portfolio. The Oberoi Group's new luxury resort will further strengthen the positioning of Al Zorah as a luxury hospitality, golf, and wellness destination, and will offer unparalleled service to guests and residents”.

Saad added “The new resort will increase the portfolio of Al Zorah to 269 luxury hotel keys and 18-hole international golf course, with the plan to add unique beachfront development that will include villas, residences, hotel apartments and holiday homes in near future".

Khadija Mohammed Turki, Acting Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said: “We are pleased to witness the launch of the “Oberoi Family Beachfront Resort” as a distinctive addition to the tourism projects in the emirate, as part of our continuous efforts with our partners to develop the tourism sector and consolidate Ajman’s position as a preferred tourist destination for all. Today, Ajman hosts Six luxury five-star hotels, in addition to a distinguished group of hotels and hotel apartments”.

Turki added: “We are confident that this pioneering project will contribute to enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a global tourist destination, as it adds luxury and splendour to the offers of the hospitality sector in Ajman, which will attract more visitors and international tourists, and promote the Emirate of Ajman as a unique tourist destination both locally and internationally”.

Mr P.R.S. Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, said: "We are delighted that The Oberoi Group will manage the second luxury beach resort in Al Zorah that will offer the highest standards of luxury and hospitality. Following the success of the first Oberoi luxury resort, the new Beach Resort, will further enhance Al Zorah's position as a luxury travel destination of choice."

Al Zorah occupies 5.4 million square meters of lush beachfront and mangrove land. The lagoons and mangrove forests of Al Zorah are home to an astonishing variety of native marine and plant life, and also shelter flocks of more than 118 species of resident and migratory birds.

Carefully developed to protect its rich natural heritage, Al Zorah is designed to permit residents and visitors to enjoy its pathways through the white sandy beaches, the golf course, the marina’s and the mangroves allowing residents and their guests to explore the beauties of the site.

Al Zorah is only a 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and 35 minutes from Dubai international financial centre and Dubai Mall. The development offers world-class hotel and resort, residences, commercial space, leisure facilities, and an 18-hole golf course set within a natural preserved environment of sandy areas and mangroves. It is composed of distinct neighbourhoods with a carefully defined urban character, which are connected via lush green parks, active public spaces, and shaded paths and promenades, resulting in a sustainable and cohesive environment.

About Al Zorah

The Al Zorah Development (Private) Company P.S.C marks the partnership between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International and is a Free Zone Company under the laws of Ajman, UAE. The company's aim is to develop Al Zorah as a distinctive tourist and lifestyle destination.

About Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is founded on the belief that the guest is everything. This philosophy is evident in our people and manifested most visibly in the sincere personal care and attention that is afforded to every guest.

While it is true that Oberoi’s exceptional properties, accommodations and facilities contribute greatly to the esteem in which we are held, we measure our success by the value of the human interaction practiced by our people and deeply felt by our guests. www.oberoihotels.com

