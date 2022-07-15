Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International PLC a leading real estate master developer in the Emirate of Ajman, has unveiled its newest beachfront luxury residential SeaSide Hills project close to the award-winning The Oberoi Beach Resort.

The development comprises four-bedroom luxury villas and a mix of residential apartment units. SeaSide Hills ensures that every villa and apartment avails of spectacular unobstructed sea views and private beach access.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, conveyed the company vision for the upcoming project, “We at Al Zorah are excited to announce the launch of SeaSide Hills, our new elite residential scheme. Our development team worked hard not only to create lux living spaces in Al Zorah, but also to curate exclusive lifestyles for families to enjoy along the beautiful stretch of beach. Our aim is to continue expanding on our projects to offer our residents a unique harmonious life, amid the surrounding amazing natural landscape.”

The locality includes the award-winning The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah; the 18-hole championship Golf Club Course, designed by Nicklaus operated by Troon and ranked one of top ten courses in MENA region; Marina 1and Park; and the Al Zorah Mangrove forest perfect for sightseeing with the family.