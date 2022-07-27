Shawaf International Co. announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Middle East with the agreement signed by Mr. Shawaf Al Shawaf, General Manager of Shawaf International, and Mr. Nassim Abu Yousef, Vice President of ASSA ABLOY.

The signing ceremonies were attended by Mr. Murad AL Sarraj, Executive Director in UAE of Al Shawaf International Co. and Ms. Maya Mina, Regional Director, Mrs. Marwa Hamdy, Regional Sales Manager-Partners and Mr. Haitham Abu Salim, Architectural Consultant from ASSA ABLOY.

Shawaf Al Shawaf, General Manager of Shawaf International states “We value the relationship we have with ASSA ABLOY as we complement each other, combining our expertise and experience. Our company will be the key partner for the whole portfolio of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions in KSA. We started working together in October 2021 and continued to do so to date day, when we decided to strengthen relationships with a Partnership Signing Agreement, looking forward for a successful future together.”

Nassim Abu Yousef, ASSA ABLOY vice president states: “We are delighted to join forces with Shawaf International Co., who will be the key partner for ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions products such as doors, door hardware and digital access solutions in KSA. ASSA ABLOY brings to the table its reputation as the market leader and product portfolio that reaches different market verticals and segments. We aim to use our unique capabilities to support Shawaf International to ensure mutual success of business and serve the Saudi market”.

Overview of Shawaf International Company

Al Shawaf International Company, was established in 1980. It has its roots firmly planted in various sectors like heavy equipment’s, construction materials, manufacturing of iron, building materials and other fields and has offices in China, Turkey, and UAE managed by Mr. Murad AL Sarraj, Executive Director in UAE of Al Shawaf International Co.

Overview of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95,007 million and is a leader in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities, and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enables safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions leads the development within door openings and products for access solutions and homes, businesses, and institutions. Our offering includes doors, door and window hardware, locks, access control and services.