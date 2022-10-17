Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a global player across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has entered a strategic joint venture with the leading maritime solutions Dutch company, Damen Shipyards and DTec Industries, a global pioneer in the industrial partnerships and financial services based in Singapore, respectively.

The Joint Venture between the companies will combine the best maritime talent in the industry and help position the UAE as the industry center of excellence. Working with regional partners in the Middle East and those in the international community, the strategic joint venture will implement their key success formulas to ventures and local partnerships to successfully sell, build and maintain high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective marine vessels in the global markets.

Commenting on the joint venture, Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine, said: “The sea carries out around 80% of global trade by volume. The global marine vessel market is projected to grow from USD 170.75 billion in 2021 to USD 188.57 billion in 2028. The collaboration with Damen Shipyards and DTec aligns well with Al Seer Marine's strategy in becoming a global brand in developing world-class marine vessels.”

The move aligns with Al Seer Marine’s international growth plan in response to the global industry demand. Al Seer Marine sees a potential of more than AED 36.7 billion [USD 10 billion] in current markets in the coming ten years.

In the first two quarters of 2020, the pandemic had reduced maritime trade and transport, which, in turn, has lowered the demand for the procurement of new vessels; however, the market is witnessing a recovery in the past 12 months with new shipbuilding contracts being rewarded globally.

“With the current market indicators, we are confident this strategic joint venture will play a key role in Al Seer Marine's growth which will be a great added value to our shareholders," Neivens added.

Founded in 1927, Damen Shipyards has been providing maritime solutions in design, shipbuilding, ship repair, and related services across a range of sectors. The Damen Group is a Dutch shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate company based in Gorinchem,

South Holland, the Netherlands. Though it is a major international group doing business in 120 countries, it remains a private family-owned company.

DTec Industries is a company based in Singapore that offers services in Industrial Participation and finance, primarily in the maritime. The Group has several wholly owned operating subsidiaries located around the world.

-Ends-

About Al Seer Marine

Al Seer Marine Supplies and Equipment is a publicly listed company in the Abu Dhabi security exchange market (ADX: ASM); it was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Al Seer is a leading marine company in the Middle East Region, with a portfolio of services including the management and training, Construction of vessels, High-tech boatbuilding, Unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. Al Seer Marine employs more than 1200 people onboard and ashore from more than 50 nationalities.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and grow non-oil business sectors in the UAE. Adhering to 'Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030', the ADX-listed company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

