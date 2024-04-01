ALRIYADH MISR DEVELOPMENTS has contracted with Voice-Of-Facility Management Company, to manage the company’s projects in New Cairo and Al Shorouk City, which comes within the company’s keenness to provide all means of comfort and life luxury to its clients in the projects it has delivered, besides its responsibility for the buildings and landscape maintenance within the latest contemporary styles.



The contract was signed by Mohamed Gamea, ALRIYADH MISR DEVELOPMENTS Chairman, and Eng. Yasser Zanoun, Voice-Of-Facility Management CEO, in the presence of officials from both companies.



Mohamed Gamea, ALRIYADH MISR DEVELOPMENTS Chairman, assured that this contract comes within the company’s interest to provide the best to its clients, as it keens to ensure smart and distinguished management of the delivered projects, which preserves the project's investment value, in order to guarantee the best investment and highest return for clients.





He added that a field visit was organized for the officials of the European company "Voice-Of-Facility Management", to the company's project sites in New Cairo and Al Shorouk cities, which were delivered to clients, in the presence of Ali Gamea, ALRIYADH MISR DEVELOPMENTS Vice Chairman, and Hossam Abdel Ghany, the company's General Manager, Eng. Mohamed Yehya, Director of the Company’s Engineering Management, Mohamed Ibrahim, Director of Marketing Department, Dina Khaled, Director of Customer Service, and Dr. Saleh Mohamed Saleh, General Manager of the European Facilities Management Company, Voice-Of-Facility Management.



Hossam Abdel Ghany added that ALRIYADH MISR DEVELOPMENTS has been committed, since its inception, to provide a sustainable property that includes all elements of comfort, luxury and privacy that the client deserves.



He pointed that the European Facilities Management Company is a leading company in the field of facilities management consulting, and according to the contract, it became the facilities management consultant for all Al Riyadh Misr Company projects, in order to provide the best level of service to clients in the projects, including security, cleaning, landscaping, and building maintenance services in all its details.



He noted that the company does not focus on delivering units only to clients, but concentrates on operation, maintenance, and details that ensure a stable and distinguished life for the client, through providing many services.

Eng. Yasser Zanoun, Voice-Of-Facility Management CEO, pointed that cooperation with ALRIYADH MISR DEVELOPMENTS Company adds to his company’s precedent work, and guarantees a new success partner with strong experience and a distinctive project package, as the company aims to offer clients distinguished services, within the projects, which provides the best accommodation within their units.

He referred to the importance of the management element in residential projects, as after-sales services are what distinguishes one developer from another, and ensures a strong reputation in the market that maintains its current clients and guarantees the new ones.

-Ends-