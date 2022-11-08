Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC, a Dubai Financial Market listed company offering a variety of financial solutions including asset management, corporate finance, market making, prime brokerage, public offering management and research, reported a 22% rise period-on-period in revenues for the nine-months period ended 30 September 2022.

Key financial highlights for the period

30 September 2022 year to date results reflected improvement in key balance sheet and income statement captions compared to the same period last year and are summarized as follows:

Delivering on strategic priorities

Al Ramz continues to progress its strategic priorities; namely balance sheet optimization, revenue sources diversification and digital offering development. In 2022, we accelerated on all fronts with significant strides made on balance sheet optimization marked by the divestment of a significant proprietary position and the channeling of divestment proceeds towards secured lending activities.

Managing Director comments

Commenting on the results, Mr. Mohammad Mortada Al Dandashi Group Managing Director said: "We are pleased of the Group performance where we preserved momentum across service lines as revenues surged in 2022 to reach AED 82.7 million propelled by lending activities, commissions and the successful conclusion of landmark deals. As a result, the Group reported a net profit of AED 28.7 million for nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 at the backdrop of the macro-outlook of slowing global growth and our continuous investment in infrastructure development.

Finally, we would like to extend appreciation to our customers and stakeholders for the trust they instill in Al Ramz "

ABOUT AL RAMZ

FOUNDED IN 1998, AL RAMZ IS A UAE DOMICILED PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY LISTED ON THE DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET AND REGULATED BY THE UAE SECURITIES AND COMMODITIES AUTHORITY AND THE DUBAI FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY.

FOR MORE: PLEASE CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS I E-MAIL: IR@ALRAMZ.AE I WEBSITE: WWW.ALRAMZ.AE