In March this year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted many of its COVID restrictions, allowing residents to observe the holy month of Ramadan just like in pre-pandemic times. As brands reached consumers through their Ramadan campaigns, YouGov's BrandIndex data compared Ad Awareness scores (which measures whether a respondent has seen any advertising for the brand in the past 2 weeks) for the Ramadan period this year vs the previous year and identified brands whose communications reached more of the adult population in the Kingdom.

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that Al-Rajhi Bank has emerged as the top mover this year, with a change in score of +7.6 compared to last year’s Ramadan. The bank’s communication around Ramadan offers on purchases made with its credit and prepaid cards at restaurants and cafes seems to have widely reached the public improving its Ad Awareness among KSA residents.

Saudi’s popular dairy brand Al Safi Danone is the second-best mover, with an improvement of +5.6. The brand’s digital ads emphasizing healthy eating at Suhoor seem to have resonated with people, enhancing its Ad Awareness this festive season.

Personal care brand Nivea is third (change in score of +5.4) on the list, followed by social media giant Twitter in fourth place (+5.2).

Other financial payment and insurance brands featuring in the biggest mover this Ramadan vs the previous years include Visa (5th with a +5.1 uplift), Al-Rajhi Takaful (7th with a +4.9% uplift) and Apple Pay (with a +4.8% uplift coming in at 8th).

Also appearing in the list are destinations and entertainment venues- Global Village (with an improvement of +4.9) and Al Shallal Theme Park (+4.5). In addition to launching OOH ads celebrating the spirit of Ramadan, Global Village provided a season extension until May 7, allowing more time for families to enjoy the celebrations.

It seems the messages of these family destinations to visit and experience the festivities resonated with the public during this period.

KSA's top ten list is completed by snack brand Tasali placed in ninth, with an improvement of +4.7 to its Ad Awareness score.

Methodology:

YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. Ad Awareness score is based on the question: Which of the following brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past 2 weeks?

The listed brands saw the highest year-over-year increase in Ad Awareness for the period Ramadan 2022 (1/4/2022-1/5/2022) vs Ramadan 2021 (12/4/2021- 12/5/2021).

Scores are based on an average sample of 600 interviews per month.

