Muscat: Continuing its effort to deliver value-added services to its customers, ahlibank has introduced Al Nukhba Referral scheme with lucrative cash rewards.

As part of the scheme, existing customers could get up to OMR 150 when referring a family member, friend, or acquaintance to open a new Al Nukhba account with ahlibank. Customers can make unlimited referrals and earn unlimited rewards.

Speaking about this new scheme, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution of ahlibank, said, “Customers are at the core of everything we do as a bank. Al Nukhba Referral scheme is our way of appreciating our loyal customers and offering them tangible rewards for choosing ahlibank. Our premium account is one of the most competitive accounts available today, which allows us to further our customer growth strategy.”

The Al Nukhba banking account was launched last year with a range of exclusive benefits for the bank’s premium customers, who lead a discerning and modern lifestyle.

Al Nukhba account holders will find a host of financial and non-financial services that have been individually tailored to address their needs.

Privileges offered to Al Nukhba account holders include dedicated service centres for their banking transaction needs, Internet and mobile banking services, 24-hour call centre support, and a relationship manager available round-the-clock to cater to their needs.

Holders of this premium account also receive free credit and debit cards, with credit card holders having the advantage of using more than 1,000 international airport lounges around the world 12 times free of charge, apart from a bespoke concierge service, free travel insurance, purchase protection, and extended warranty.

Other fabulous privileges include discounts and offers from ahlibank’s specifically selected partners – premium merchants, special discounted tariffs on bank charges, and preferential pricing on deposits and loans.

ahlibank is keen to provide a distinguished banking experience and smart solutions that keep pace with the evolving demands of its customers. By introducing value-added schemes and services, the Bank continues to use its innovative platforms to augment its offerings and at the same time enrich its customers with rewards, services, and products that ensure customer satisfaction.

