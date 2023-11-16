The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced an increase in the number of security passes issued for individuals and companies to enter the ports and free zones supervised by the PCFC starting 2023, by issuing about 3.1 million passes, as these areas recorded the entry of about 28 million vehicles, with an increase reached 35% compared to 2022.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, Vice President of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that the Corporation is keen to strengthen its efforts towards achieving a balance between security controls and facilitating the movement of people and goods in ports and free zones, pointing to the Corporation’s compliance through its Security Department by applying local and international standards along with all necessary measures and systems to ensure safety and stability in the areas it administers, in coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities in the Emirate.

Al Neyadi explained that the growth in the number of security passes is an indication of the growth of business, operations and commercial activities in Dubai’s private development areas and the Corporation’s commitment to smooth streamline of individuals and goods in accordance with the best high-quality security standards and its reliance on the best controls that achieve regularity and streamlined operations, which confirms the Security Department’s strict compliance with achieving Customer requirements and at the same time security requirements through a specialized and qualified team that includes more than 120 security personals working around the clock in 22 gates that operate according to smart digital security and control systems distributed in 8 different regions of the Emirate of Dubai, in order to enhance oversight and control of entry and exit movement through the ports and free zones supervised by the Corporation, which confirms our commitment to protecting our ports and free zones and ensuring the safety of individuals and companies.

The Vice President of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation indicated that the Security Department provides 28 security services, and the service of obtaining security passes to enter ports and free zones topped the list of most requested services with 3.1 million passes. The transactions also included other services such as requesting security consultancy services, and the service of applying standards listed in the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, gate access control services, security training services, and security escort services for delegations, VIPs and high-value cargo.

Nasser Al Neyadi concluded: “We are keen to adopt the latest security technologies and methods and keep abreast of their developments in accordance with the best local standards and the most prominent international practices, which carry the utmost importance in maintaining the security of the areas subject to the supervision of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and we confirm our complete concern for the sustainability of security, safety and operational activity in these areas, which enhances the confidence of our customers and partners in our services.”

