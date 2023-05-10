Dubai; Introducing a new chapter in Dubai’s paradigm of a smart city, Al Muhark in association with the Security Industry Regulatory Industry (SIRA) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; has launched the ‘Keyless Security Project’. Aligned with Dubai's digital vision to make it a smart city of global repute by embracing innovation for seamless, effective, and safe practices and enriching city experiences through smart technology; the ‘keyless project’ is set to augment Dubai’s thriving tourism sector. With the onboarding of globally leading smart lock brands like Assa Abloy, ISEO, and Dormakaba, Dubai’s tourist residences are set to receive a tech-forward upgrade to offer state-of-art features in security.

Dubai, a renowned tourist destination has already implemented several smart city and smart tourism initiatives bearing in mind its increasing preference as a recreational as well as business hub. With the latest smart ‘keyless security project’ the emirate is set to address the security of both, tourists and residents alike, as a key factor for improving the quality of lifestyle experiences in Dubai. Aiming at an integrated and efficient systems and services experience; the application of keyless security has also tied in with leading brands across sectors to include e-marketing, luxury transport services, grocery supply services along with food delivery. The initiative has already signed contracts with prominent brands such as Instashop, Deliveroo, Noon, XXride, and UrbanCompany; to name a few.

Speaking on the announcement of the keyless project, Mr. Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, (CEO, of Al Muhark) said: “With the launch of the Keyless project, we yet again embark on an innovative and exciting journey where technology meets lifestyle. This project is a testament to our commitment to technological advancement and our dedication to delivering excellence to our customers. Dubai's technological development began in 1999 with the introduction of the first ICT strategy, followed by the establishment of Dubai Internet City. Since then, Dubai has continuously pursued progress and shown leadership in innovation, and in 2014 the Smart Dubai initiative propelled the city towards becoming a smart city. By leveraging technology, Dubai has rebranded itself as an innovation hub and smart city with several initiatives to reduce traffic congestion, revolutionize healthcare, promote digital start-ups, and encourage inclusive innovation."

The keyless project offers 360 degrees of security and safety solutions to owners, residents, and tourists alike. While the owners of tourist residential units and vacation homes will enjoy the efficiency of controlling the management of their housing facilities through technology; it will also provide high levels of security and safety for those living in. With continuous access to accurate information and data through application monitors and ease of use; the keyless project is set to establish new benchmarks in Dubai’s tourism sector. Al Muhark, the parent company is committed to extending its partnership to expand the scope of the keyless project and shall continue to seek cooperation with leading brands that will help improve the application.

The Keyless project is a qualitative leap in the world of smart locks and digital technology that takes a step further to ensure the complete safety and security of visitors and tourists. Certified by SIRA, the initiative is in sync with Digital Dubai’s vision to make it a smart destination by 2025. With the adoption of electronic systems to gain access to tourist homes, hotels, and apartments; the initiative is also a step further in sustainable tourism in the hospitality sector.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Suwaidi also spoke about Dubai's goal of making it a digital hub and driving its transformation into a technology-based future, especially since the Keyless project is in line with the government's larger strategy for sustainability and digitization. It is an ecosystem developed to meet the diverse requirements set by the government and customers. For property managers, the keyless application simplifies the process of hosting guests and managing vacation homes with a mobile app or web app that enables property managers to create tenant profiles and effortlessly set timings for guest arrivals and other needs. In addition to its prominent features, the importance of the Keyless Project extends far beyond providing safe access to real estate as it is set to have a significant impact on the tourism industry.

He added, “With an increasing number of tourists relying on rental properties for their stay, having a dependable and secure access system is crucial. The Keyless app addresses this need by offering tourists a secure and hassle-free way to access their rental properties. It is not an ordinary app but a government initiative that is committed to offering a range of benefits for everyone involved. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that the system is run professionally, assisting around the clock. To assure seamless functionality, we will also offer comprehensive warranty plans for all devices with our partners. Finally, as Dubai strives to be at the forefront of sustainability, this project complements Dubai’s ambitions for providing a sustainable lifestyle. By reducing the global carbon footprint and reducing carbon emissions by 7,200 tons annually, the keyless project will also be eliminating the logistics of traditional key management. Through the digitization facilitated by this centralized platform, the Keyless project is set to enable Dubai's economy to save AED 570 million annually."

The application has several characteristics that make it unique and distinguished from the rest of the applications. A dedicated and specialized team has been deployed to work around the clock, seven days a week, to ensure that the system works in a flexible and highly efficient manner. Al Muhark plans to provide the smart locks through several service providers, to ensure flexibility and speed in implementation, assuming that one smart lock requires 20 minutes for installation and programming. Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism will also be providing developers and holiday home companies with sufficient time in addition to easy and flexible payment systems to implement the innovative keyless smart lock technology.

Mr. Abdullah further mentioned that Al Muhark is open to potential partnerships to expand the scope and impact of the keyless smart lock ecosystem. In an open market approach, the parent brand shall onboard any manufacturer that meets the quality criteria set for the Keyless project to integrate with the original system. He added, “While our primary focus is on the project and its quality, we recognize the importance of cooperating with reliable and quality-oriented manufacturers to ensure the smooth functioning of the system as a whole. At Al Muhark, our goal is to deliver a highly reliable and convenient access solution while prioritizing user experience. We are here to provide excellence in all aspects that benefit relevant stakeholders.”

To align the keyless project with broader industry trends and consumer preferences and adaptation to meet evolving needs; the keyless project will continuously record feedback from guests, hosts, and partners. The project aims at keeping its pursuit for improvement and better experience, constant. Continuous research and development efforts are going to be an integral part of the Keyless project to help match the evolving market landscape and meet the diverse requirements of a valued customer base.