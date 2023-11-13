Abu-Dhabi: Abu-Dhabi based leading business conglomerate Al Masaood Group will be an active participant at Tawdheef X Zaheb once more this year. Tawdheef is a leading Emiratisation and Career Development event in the UAE that is aimed at empowering Emirati talent and providing them with the necessary tools and resources for guaranteed growth and success.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 13 to 15, 2023, the recruitment exhibition aims to introduce prominent companies to promising Emirati youth, creating mutually beneficial opportunities.

Al Masaood Group is dedicated to fostering the professional development of the national workforce for sustained and successful careers. Demonstrating this commitment, the company champions initiatives such as the Emirati Functional Training Programme (EFTP), Full-Time Employment, and the Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. These programs collectively empower professionals to achieve meaningful growth in their careers.

“In our participation at Tawdheef this year, we aim to connect with talented youth and professionals of the UAE, and share with them insights on the work experiences, growth and development opportunities, and internal culture at Al Masaood. We also look forward to engaging with the brilliant young women who are actively reshaping the Emirati workplace into a dynamic, adaptable, and empowering environment,” said Bothaina Al Ali, Group Human Resources Manager at Al Masaood Group.

“Al Masaood Group’s efforts to mobilize Emirati youth are perfectly aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategic shift toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy, with capable, ambitious Emirati nationals at its helm. We remain dedicated to providing them with the resources, education, and experience required to achieve this vision,” she added.

In their pursuit of this vision, Al Masaood has continually supported national youth, thus amplifying the government’s vision of creating enabling environments for them to progress and prosper.

Moreover, Al Masaood is a staunch advocate of creating opportunities for Emirati women in the workforce through growth and learning opportunities as well as initiatives that bolster female participation and enthusiasm.

-End-

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.