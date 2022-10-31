Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood’s Group Industrial is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), between 31st October and 3rd November, at ADNEC.

Al Masaood, in their 23rd consecutive participation in ADIPEC, will showcase a number of innovative products and integrated tech-powered solutions, with emphasis on sustainability in various sectors such as Energy, Power, Petrochemicals, and Utilities. From within the Group Industrial, Al Masaood will feature the Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), the Power Division, the Commercial Vehicle & Equipment Division (CV&E), and the Rentals Division.

Stands 3430 and 3530, located in Hall 3 in ADNEC, will host the Divisions, as well as a number of Principals and Technology Partners, including GSW, S&W, 4IR Solutions, BBV, KSB, KSB Supreme Serv, Schroedahl, Quartzelec, and Nidec Leroy-Somer.

Hani El Tannir, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “We are looking forward to establishing many fruitful partnerships during ADIPEC that will support us in expanding our footprint to new key markets of interest. By working with our partners, Al Masaood will leverage new growth potential and continually provide our respective customers with high-quality solutions and technologies. The latest developments demonstrate our insistence on working with leading international technology to serve and expand. This is in keeping with our commitment to contribute to the growth and development of the Abu Dhabi and UAE economy.”

During the exhibition, PESD will not only showcase several existing solutions and new technologies that are aimed at fostering sustainability and new technology but will also sign partnership agreements with various global brands to bring innovative technology-driven solutions to the UAE market. The division will also support the local manufacturing sector in 2023 with various collaborations and initiatives in line with the UAE’s Industrialization strategy and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign. Through such partnerships, PESD aims to be a one stop solution for the industrial sector in the UAE, offering solutions and expertise on static equipment, process equipment, and rotating equipment, for both existing and greenfield projects.

Khursheed Alam, Senior Manager of PESD, Al Masaood Group, said: “ADIPEC presents an ideal global platform for us to showcase our portfolio of integrated energy solutions and our contributions to the overall advancement of the UAE's energy sector. These solutions are being adopted by multinationals in their large-scale engineering projects with some of these landmark projects being considered significant to the UAE’s continued socio-economic progress. PESD has been providing solutions and expertise to several key projects led by international EPCs, including NPCC, Saipem and Robt Stone, as well as offering unique solutions to the ADNOC Group, Utilities, Nuclear and other vital sectors.”

"Among our Principals taking part this year, we will have 4IR Solutions’ NMR Analyzer that is used in industrial process applications to provide non-contact, real-time monitoring and closed-loop control of the physical properties and chemical composition of materials in industrial process applications.

Similarly, Quartzelec, a UK and Abu Dhabi based company delivering design, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and service solutions will be present with us; we also welcome Schroedahl, who manufactures high-class specialty valves for power stations, industrial plants as well as for production, extraction and refining systems in the oil and gas sector; And, BBV Tech, an Italy based company that specialised in industrial engineering, seismic engineering, and the design & production of Expansion Joints will take their usual position on our stand,” Alam concluded.