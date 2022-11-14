Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate operating across multiple economic sectors, will be present in the 2022 edition of Tawdheef, the leading Emiratisation and Career Development event in the UAE, which is being held between November 14 and 16, 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This participation is aimed at attracting promising Emirati talents to the company and contributing to their career growth.

Al Masaood Group’s participation reflects its commitment and efforts to provide learning and career growth prospects for Emirati youth. The Group has constantly made efforts in aligning its strategies and goals with UAE’s vision of Emiratisation, which aims to empower the nation’s youth and help them secure a prosperous future.

Bothaina Al Ali, Group Human Resources Manager, Al Masaood Group, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for talented UAE nationals to join and flourish at our companies and divisions. Tawdheef serves as an ideal platform for us to meet competent Emirati talents, and share with them insights on the work experiences, growth and development opportunities, and internal culture at Al Masaood. At Al Masaood, we have rolled out various programs to upskill the local youth who join our team – from on-the-job training to internships, there is a significant learning opportunity for Emirati cadres.”

Al Ali concluded: “Our Emiritisation agenda at Al Masaood has been crafted to mirror and support Abu Dhabi's transition to a knowledge-based economy run by highly qualified UAE citizens. We will continue pushing forward our training programmes and initiatives to ensure we effectively contribute the growth and prosperity of this nation through its local talent.”

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched SHAMS+, the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

