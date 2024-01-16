Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment Division, in collaboration with UD Trucks - the Japanese truck manufacturer and part of the Isuzu Group, recently launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign aimed at educating truck drivers about the significance of safety and health in alignment with the organizations' joint commitment to promoting responsible business practices and fostering a culture of well-being within the transportation industry.

Through comprehensive training sessions, Al Masaood and UD Trucks aim to equip truck drivers with essential knowledge about safety measures and health awareness. They hosted a highly successful half-day training session for truck drivers at an Al Masaood CV&E facility aimed at enhancing driver safety by providing comprehensive theoretical and practical training, as well as health check services. The event saw the participation of truck drivers, industry experts, and representatives from both Al Masaood and UD Trucks.

"At Al Masaood, our focus is not only to provide quality vehicles but also to empower drivers with the right skills and knowledge to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road. We believe in fostering a positive and enjoyable learning environment to encourage drivers to actively participate in the training sessions. This event was part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing driver proficiency and well-being,” said Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager of Al Masaood CV&E.

The training sessions commenced with a thorough theoretical training module that covered critical aspects of safe driving and traffic regulations. Following the classroom sessions, drivers were given the opportunity to put their knowledge into practice with practical training on Al Masaood's Croner and Quester UD Trucks models. This hands-on experience allowed the drivers to familiarize themselves with the latest technology and safety features, ensuring they are well-equipped for the challenges they face on the road.

Mourad Hedna, President of UD Trucks MENA, shared his thoughts on the event, stating, "UD Trucks strongly believes in the importance of driver training and engagement. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Masaood on this initiative, as it aligns with our commitment to promoting road safety and enhancing driver expertise. Our partnership aims to create a positive impact by equipping truck drivers with essential skills and knowledge."

One of the notable highlights of the event was the health check, where drivers underwent comprehensive blood tests to assess their overall well-being. Al Masaood recognizes the importance of prioritizing driver health and aims to provide support in enhancing their physical and mental well-being to ensure a safe and efficient transport system. The event also included engaging activities such as raffle draws for the attendees, with exciting giveaways.

About Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CV&E):

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and aftersales for an extensive range of franchises. It is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Unicarriers Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, Dongfeng and TCM forklifts together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies to industrial and commercial organisations. Its dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region. Al Masaood CV&E manages state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah, with its brand-new facility in Mussafah M40 offering round-the-clock service assistance.