Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, today signed the "Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge" from the National Dialogue on Climate Ambition (NDCA) at an exclusive event. The company joined other environmentally responsible private sector companies in the UAE to support the Paris Agreement's goals and work towards limiting global warming to well below 2°C, preferably 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The signing of the 'Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge' marks a critical step in Al Masaood's sustainability journey and aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to combat climate change. As part of the pledge, Al Masaood will measure and report its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while developing ambitious plans to reduce its carbon footprint in line with national sectoral climate targets. Additionally, the company will actively engage with stakeholders including suppliers, partners, and consumers and encourage them to participate in climate action, working towards the goal of reaching a net-zero UAE by 2050.

HE Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, Chairman at Al Masaood said: "Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Al Masaood’s core values. We believe that collective action and partnerships are essential in tackling the global climate crisis. By signing the 'Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge', we are taking a strong stand against climate change and demonstrating our commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. As we participate in the National Dialogue on Climate Ambition, we are excited to contribute to the UAE's net-zero targets and work together towards a carbon-neutral future."

The National Dialogue on Climate Ambition is a crucial initiative by the UAE government to enhance climate change ambition and foster stakeholder and sectoral participation in meeting climate targets. Through the NDCA, Al Masaood aims to actively engage in defining and raising sectoral climate ambition, supporting the UAE's net zero emissions target, and contributing to the development of a robust climate change strategy. The company intends to develop inclusive approaches that involve the participation of women, youth, and vulnerable population segments in the creation of its net-zero plans.

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.