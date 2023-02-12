Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles - the exclusive distributor for Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region - is participating in the 41st Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, the Shamal Experience, for the second successive year as the exclusive automotive partner. The company’s participation falls in line with its sustained efforts to promote cultural, sports, and youth activities in the capital.

As part of this collaboration, Al Masaood Automobiles-Nissan is providing Nissan Patrol Super Safari units to support in the festival logistics. The division is also showcasing some of its popular Nissan 4x4 models - including Nissan Patrol 2023, Nissan X-Trail 2023, and Nissan Patrol Nismo - during the overnight event. Held between February 11 and 12, 2023, at Tilal Swaihan desert area in Al Ain region, the event is set to draw hundreds of participants aboard their 4x4 vehicles and is expected to draw international participants as well.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The Gulf News Fun Drive is a flagship event that has been running for over 4 decades and has brought together a large group of desert activity enthusiasts along with their families and friends for leisure-filled off-roading weekend. We’re happy to be participating in the event for the second successive year as it presents a great platform to connect with community and enjoy a mix of adventure, conviviality, and communal living in the expansive Arabian desert.”

“The UAE community enjoys a deep-rooted connection with the desert and its various activities. Being present at festivals such as this also reflect Al Masaood’s vision of embracing Emirati culture, heritage, and traditions through a variety of sporting events and other activities. It also underscores the ‘Sports & Youth’ pillar of our Corporate Social Responsibility program, which emphasises the value of enhancing our community's cultural and social fabric through the integration of sports as a way of life and engaging youth in diverse activities,” he added.

Nissan enjoys a deep-rooted popularity in the Middle East, particularly in Abu Dhabi, as it has become an intrinsic part of the region’s culture and society with its intelligent mobility solutions. Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive arm of the Al Masaood Group - has served as the official Nissan distributor in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for 38 years, providing a full selection of the company's dependable 4x4, luxury, and passenger vehicles.

