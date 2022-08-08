Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive arm of the Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, was recognised by dubizzle as the ‘Showroom of the Month’. The award was presented for the quality of their listings, ensuring excellent customer service, and outstanding performance in the Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles segment for the month of June. Al Masaood Automobiles' overall performance in the past quarter, its strong credibility among customers and its use of premium and featured advertisements on the platform contributed to this award.

The Award was presented to Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director of Al Masaood Automobiles and Mahmoud Darwish, Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Manager, by Yahya Khoudeir, Sales Account Manager of dubizzle, in the presence of members of Al Masaood Automobiles’ management team at M-12, Mussafah.

This recognition reflects Al Masaood Automobiles' commitment to reaching wider customer pools across multiple channels, such as the popular and trusted dubizzle platform. In the past quarter, Al Masaood Automobiles’ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles’ listings saw an increase in their impressions and leads which surpassed their actual targets, thus highlighting their significant success among platform users. In recognition of this achievement, dubizzle will display a badge stating 'Showroom of the Month' for all Certified Pre-owned Vehicles listings from Al Masaood Automobiles on its platform. The Certified Pre-owned vehicles listed on the platform include Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault, in addition to other multibrand models.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director of Al Masaood Automobiles said: “We are consistently striving to reach and serve customers in ways that best answer to their needs, and this Award by dubizzle is highly reflective of the positive response that we have received from platform users and potential car buyers. At Al Masaood Automobiles, our priority is to foster a long-term relationship with our customers that is built on trust, by providing them with complete confidence and assurance during their Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle purchasing experience. The recognition is a testament to the efforts of all our teams, which further solidifies our position as one of the leading players in the automotive market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. As a customer-centric organisation, our promise will always be to deliver positive, long term, and value-driven customer experiences through our wide-ranging innovative services and solutions.”

Yahya Khoudeir, Sales Account Manager of dubizzle said: “Today we are honoured to present the ‘Showroom of The Month’ award to Al Masaood Automobiles for their outstanding performance on dubizzle. They were able to make the best out of their dubizzle experience by maintaining a high standard of listings and providing an excellent customer experience. Congratulations!

To view the complete range of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault vehicles available at Al Masaood Automobiles, call on 800 300 900.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan, INFINITI and Renault products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

Renault: Instagram and Facebook.

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.

INFINITI: Instagram and Facebook

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com