Company awarded by INFINITI Chairman and President Global Peyman Kargar for delivering exceptional performance and value-driven customer experiences

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has been awarded by INFINITI Chairman and President Global Peyman Kargar for the successful implementation of the company’s innovative customer centric strategy – Project Falcon.

The Award was presented by INFINITI’s Global Chairman and President to the Chairman of Al Masaood Group H.E. Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood and Vice Chairman Ahmed Rahma Al Masaood; in the presence of Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles; Nasif Siddiqi, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East; and senior management executives from Al Masaood Automobiles and INFINITI Middle East.

The 5-year agile strategy is Al Masaood Automobiles’ strategic road map that successfully steered the dealership’s path in the challenging automotive market. The strategy has been the company’s corner stone on which multiple achievement awards and global accolades had been conferred. Embracing new-age operational guidelines, the strategy sites the provision of fresh and innovative retail formats that elevate customer experiences as one of its main pillars. The all-encompassing strategy has been formulated to ensure constant adaption to evolving customer preferences, and places their needs at the forefront by fostering a culture of performance and excellence.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Being awarded by our partners at INFINITI for Al Masaood Automobiles’ Project Falcon strategy is a testament to our shared aspirations to offer seamless and technically advanced customer experiences that are in line with the times and the changing customer preferences. It also reflects the synergy with INIFNITI as a global brand leading the way to exceptional mobility experience. Al Masaood Automobiles has undergone strategic initiatives to uplift the profile of the dealership and keep it at the helm of preferred automotive agencies in Abu Dhabi.”

Prior to this award, Al Masaood Automobiles was also the recipient of the INFINITI Outstanding Performance Award 2020, INFINITI Customer Satisfaction Award 2018 by J.D Power, the Highest Sales Growth Across INFINITI Middle East and Africa Market 2017, as well as multiple other awards pertaining to exemplary sales, aftersales, customer service, and performance.

Commenting on this Award, Peyman Kargar, Chairman and President Global, said: “Al Masaood Automobiles has been a valued partner for over 17 years and has become synonymous with the INFINITI brand. We are proud to present them with this award, attesting to their solid automotive experience and commitment to exceeding the expectations of all segments of customers. Project Falcon has given a strategic road map in offering seamless and innovative experiences to INFINITI customers that conform to our exacting global standards. We look forward to continuing to cultivate our long-lasting relationship to elevate the INFINITI brand in the capital and Western region.”

Acquiring the exclusive dealership of the luxury automotive brand INFINITI in 2005 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, Al Masaood Automobiles has actively upgraded its capabilities and services with the latest innovations to better serve INFINITI customers and respond to their ever-evolving needs. With the sharp vision of Project Falcon, Al Masaood Automobiles has also employed data-driven strategies and leveraged innovative tools and approaches to deliver effective and memorable experiences for INFINITI customers in the capital.

Continuing to serve customers to its best, Al Masaood Automobiles had also recently inaugurated its newly renovated INFINITI service centre in Al Ain. The 105,000-square-foot facility exudes a new look and feel that matches the global INFINITI Retail Environment Design Initiative (IREDI). With a capacity of servicing over 200 vehicles daily, the renovated facility offers customers a diverse range of car service solutions with the aim to deliver quality total ownership experience as well as a convenient and comfortable customer journey.