Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced the expansion of its popular "Al Masaood Confidence" programme with newly added benefits, following the overwhelming response that the first phase of the programme has received. As a part of the company’s pre-Ramadan offers, Al Masaood Automobiles’ "This Ramadan, Drive with Confidence" campaign has seen an addition of a vehicle service contract and a five-year warranty to the initiative’s list of exclusive perks to enhance customer experience.

Of its unique attractive features, ‘Al Masaood Confidence’ provides a 15-day exchange guarantee. This indicates that a buyer can choose another car as a replacement within 15 days after their purchase if they were dissatisfied with their unit. The programme was initially offered to owners of new Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault models but was later expanded to include buyers of certified pre-owned (CPOV) vehicles.

Its other offered benefits are roadside assistance and, as an added option, an exclusive employment payment protection plan. Under specific terms and conditions, the company's employment protection plan is designed to give clients additional peace of mind with regards to vehicle instalments, by deferring a customer’s monthly payments for up to four months if they were made redundant their employers.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The expansion of ‘Al Masaood Confidence’ comes in answer to the overwhelming response we received when the programme was first launched, which prompted us to further develop it and extend its benefits. Stemming from our desire to form an everlasting relation with our customers, we seek to earn their total confidence and offer them complete peace of mind in their journey with us through Al Masaood Confidence. We want our customers to feel more special this Ramadan, therefore we see the holy month as the ideal time to re-launch the programme with its newly added features. As a customer-driven dealership, we will continually strive to become the customers’ brand of choice and trust in Abu Dhabi.”

For more information about our Al Masaood Confidence Programme buyers can register via INIFINTI, Renault, and Nissan.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017, and the holder or the “Global Nissan Aftersales Award” for the year 2020. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

