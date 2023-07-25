Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, is continuing its Summer Promotion with the biggest sale of the year on selected Nissan models. This promotion is designed to provide customers with valuable benefits and enhance their car ownership experience during this season.

As part of the summer promotion, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering 5 years warranty on all Nissan models. Customers can take advantage of the attractive discounts on the Nissan Patrol V6 Platinum City, as well as the Nissan Patrol V8 and Nissan Patrol Nismo, giving them the opportunity to own their dream SUV at an exceptional value.

Customers also have a chance to experience the power of the new Nissan Altima - Turbo with 2.0L VC Turbo Engine, and elevate their driving experience with its advanced features and impressive performance.

With instalment plans starting from just AED1,499 per month, customers can also drive away the all-new Nissan X-Trail, and enjoy its versatile capabilities and innovative technologies.

Visit any of the Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region to benefit from the exclusive offers. For more information, please visit [https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/offers/patrol-summer-sale-offer.html]

