Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, today announced its support to the premiere of the highly anticipated Gran Turismo film in the capital. This thrilling movie, set to hit theatres in Abu Dhabi on August 10, offers a unique opportunity to showcase Nissan's long-standing racing heritage and DNA.

The Gran Turismo film, produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, puts the spotlight on Nissan's ground-breaking GT Academy, which is a testament to the brand's rich racing heritage. The film takes viewers on an exhilarating journey, highlighting the fusion of virtual and real-world racing that the Nissan GT Academy introduced.

Al Masaood Automobiles, will be supporting the movie premier through an exclusive invitation to engage fans and automotive enthusiasts, allowing them to be part of the Gran Turismo experience.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "As the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, Al Masaood Automobiles is excited to celebrate Nissan's racing legacy through the Gran Turismo film. Nissan has a long-standing motorsports heritage, and it’s great to share the exhilaration and adrenaline rush with the Abu Dhabi community, showcasing Nissan’s commitment to innovation and performance."

In 2008, Nissan broke barriers by introducing its GT Academy, a groundbreaking competition that turned gamers into professional motorsport race drivers. This visionary partnership with Gran Turismo challenged traditional perceptions of what it takes to be a driver and opened doors for aspiring talents globally. To date, the GT Academy initiative has produced 22 professional racing drivers, solidifying its significance in Nissan's racing heritage.

Nissan continues to push the boundaries of motorsports, and through the Gran Turismo movie it aims to take viewers on a wild ride, showcasing the exhilarating mix of virtual and real-world racing that the Nissan GT Academy introduced, and left a legacy on the racing world.

