Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Mal Capital PSC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a diversified, multi-line investment institution, was awarded the Best Regional Asset Management Firm for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI’s) by the MEA Finance Wealth & Investment Awards 2022, held in Dubai.

The MEA Finance Wealth & Investment Awards 2022 were awarded honouring leading investment banks, private banks, wealth advisors, and technology providers in the Middle East and Africa for their achievement and innovation in supporting the investment goals of private wealth investors.

Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO at Al Mal Capital, commented on the win and said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been recognised as the Best Regional Asset Management Firm for HNWI’s, a result of our investment approach and the Al Mal Capital investment strategy, our unique differentiating factor. With efficient management of the portfolios by teams of investment professionals coupled with consistent market study, a key element of our investment process, we aim to facilitate a seamless integration of investments and strategies, enabling the best returns. As the region continues its various economic diversification programs there will continue to be significant growth in the number of HNWI’s residing in the region and we would focus on capitalising these opportunities.”

In 2021, Al MENA equity fund generated a return of 29.8% while Al Mal UAE Equity Fund generated the return of 32.3%. At the end of nine months -2022, Al Mal MENA equity fund generated a return of 2.2% as compared to the -3.8% for the S&P Pan Arab Composite Large Cap, creating an alpha of 6.0%.

Al Mal UAE Equity Fund generated the return of 7.3% in 9M-2022 vs a return of 2.6% for the S&P UAE Index in the same period, with the alpha recording of 4.7% as a result.

Al Mal advises clients on a range of third-party investments and strategies, thereby catering to various investor needs.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Dubai, Al Mal Capital offers a wide range of investment products and services for institutions, banks and high net worth individuals, encompassing Investment Banking, Brokerage and Asset Management.

-Ends-

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments, is one of the leading companies in the United Arab Emirates in the field of investment, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with more than 16,700 shareholders, with a capital of 4 billion dirhams. Founded in 1995, the company has experienced extensive growth and its diversified portfolio currently includes 35 subsidiaries and joint ventures across 23 sectors. Since its inception, Dubai Investments has distinguished itself in introducing and adopting advanced technologies, pioneering business models, unique investment strategies and innovative concepts, driving progress across key sectors and markets including construction materials, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and financial investments throughout the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East.

About Al Mal Capital

Al Mal Capital is a diversified, multi-line investment institution, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and headquartered in Dubai. The Company commits to uphold the highest levels of service quality, integrity and corporate governance standards, and places a strong emphasis on the company's principles in conducting business. Al Mal Capital offers a wide range of investment products and services for institutions, banks and HNWI’s, encompassing Asset Management, Investment Banking, Direct Investments and Capital Markets.

For more information, please contact:

Padma Vino

Dubai Investments

Industrial Relations Department

www.dubaiinvestments.com