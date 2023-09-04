Dubai, UAE: Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex unveils a cutting-edge football pitch, set to become a major sporting hub for football enthusiasts and academies. With the launch of a professional football pitch, the complex comprising of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai, and Park Apartments Dubai is geared up to be the major attraction for professional sports teams and academies.



Located in the prestigious Al Jaddaf district, Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex created this massive ground to redefine the landscape of hospitality and sports in this premier business and lifestyle community. With a vision to blend exquisite accommodations with top-notch sporting amenities, the brand new football venue will be great start.



Created to be a sports destination for footballers and host the best tournaments, the football pitch is purpose-built for training and academies. It also boasts professional dimensions and locker rooms, catering to the needs of both professional teams and amateur athletes.



The complex comprises three exceptional hotels Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai, and Park Apartments Dubai – offering a combined 730 rooms and 9 dining options, all featuring contemporary luxury, stylish decor, and cutting-edge amenities, while the diverse dining choices cater to various global palates in addition to Top Spin tennis academy with 6 tennis courts and 10 paddle courts.



Commenting on the new addition and a successful summer season, Haytham Omar, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai - Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai - Edge by Rotana, shared, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the football pitch, which will undoubtedly attract football clubs and enthusiasts, transforming this area into a premier sports destination. We are already in negotiation with the UAE national football team to host them in addition to other prestigious clubs from the region and Europe. This addition perfectly complements the exceptional business we experienced during the summer months, with a remarkable influx of UAE nationals and GCC visitors leading to an outstanding occupancy rate surpassing 80% across our three esteemed properties. As the final quarter of 2023 approaches, marked by the highly anticipated COP 28, we are gearing up for a bustling period of activity.”



For reservations, please visit the website or contact 04 596 222

For more info, visit www.rotana.com



Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience and outstanding leisure, dining and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travellers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel’s extensive facilities including 6 meetings rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool as well as sauna and massage rooms.



About Arabian Park Dubai:

Arabian Park is an Edge by Rotana-managed hotel located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, offering guests convenience, leisure, and meeting facilities.



The three-star hotel is adjacent to the five-star luxurious Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai and close to the upscale Culture Village, as well as major malls and attractions including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall as well as being located just ten minutes by road from both Dubai International Airport and Dubai International Financial Centre.



About Park Apartments:

Park Apartments Dubai by Edge is a luxurious Rotana Hotel strategically situated in Dubai's thriving Al Jaddaf neighborhood. Boasting proximity to major business hubs, renowned attractions like Wafi Mall, Dubai Festival City, and cultural sites, this haven is a mere 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport. The iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the captivating Dubai Opera House are within easy reach. With its central location, major roads, and the Dubai Metro just 800 meters away, exploring the city is effortless. This haven features 84 serviced apartments designed to cater to families, couples, and business travelers. Offering modern amenities, these apartments provide the perfect blend of hotel comforts, including complimentary Wi-Fi, housekeeping, tea, coffee, and water, combined with the independence of fully-equipped kitchens. Dining options are abundant with a Coffee House serving light bites and a 24-hour room service menu, ensuring culinary satisfaction day and night.



About Edge by Rotana: Edge by Rotana is the latest brand launched in May 2022 by Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye. Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while receiving access to the group’s extensive network and systems. Through a four-pillared approach, Edge by Rotana ensures performance remains at the forefront while maximising revenue and establishing loyalty.