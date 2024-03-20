

Dubai, UAE – Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex continues its tradition of giving back to the community by collaborating with SNF (Special Needs Future Development Center) for a heartfelt CSR initiative during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The hotel hosted a memorable Iftar at Gardenia, nestled in Arabian Park, Edge by Rotana, extending warm hospitality to 30 children and their families, in support of SNF’s noble cause.

Established in April 2007, SNF is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for young adults with special needs, facilitating their lifelong learning and development. With a focus on personalized care, SNF caters to 30 students aged 14 and above, aiming to integrate them into mainstream society to realize their full potential.

“We are proud to collaborate with SNF for our Ramadan CSR activity, extending our support to young adults with special needs and their families,” stated Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai – Edge by Rotana. “Our commitment to corporate social responsibility aligns with SNF’s mission of inclusivity and empowerment.”

The Iftar at Gardenia provided an opportunity for the SNF community to come together, enjoy a delicious meal, and foster a sense of belonging. Through such initiatives, Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex reaffirms its dedication to making a positive impact and uplifting marginalized communities.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel for their generous gesture,” expressed Mehnaz Ahmed, General Manager of SNF. “Collaborations like these not only bring joy to our students and their families but also raise awareness about the importance of inclusion and support for individuals with special needs.”

As Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex continues its journey of corporate social responsibility, partnerships with organizations like SNF underscore its commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience and outstanding leisure, dining and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travellers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel’s extensive facilities including 6 meetings rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool as well as sauna and massage rooms.