Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia hospitality giant, Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development, is bolstering the Kingdom’s entertainment and leisure industry after entering a licensed agreement with Hasbro, the global branded entertainment leader. The agreement will bring Playocity, a first-of-its-kind entertainment centre, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and capitalize on the fandom surrounding Hasbro’s beloved brands and experiences.

The first two Playocity sites will open soon, encompassing 6,000 sq ft across both sites to offer spectacular fun for everyone, and Al Hokair Group plans to launch additional sites across the Kingdom in the near future.

Playocity will give people and families of all ages the incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonderful worlds of Hasbro brands including Power Rangers, Transformers, My Little Pony, Potato Head, Monopoly, Nerf and Connect4, among others. As part of its Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbro is looking to bring its brands to life in new omnichannel ways to thrill fans.

Mr Mohamed Attia, Al Hokair Group’s General Manager of Entertainment commented: “The collaboration between Al Hokair Group and Hasbro is part of the Group’s strategy to develop new and unique entertainment concepts and experiences in the region and feeds into Saudi Arabia’s bigger tourism plans. The launch of Playocity will not only drive tourism within and to the Kingdom but will give children and families an incredible experience to live in the worlds of their favourite Hasbro characters that they cannot find anywhere else.”

Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro said: “Hasbro is known for delivering compelling branded entertainment experiences to fans and families around the world, and we’re excited to work with the Al Hokair Group to bring just that with Playocity. The new attraction will allow visitors to immerse themselves in fun and interactive activities based on fan-favourite Hasbro brands and characters. Anyone who visits Playocity will surely have a one-of-a-kind experience and leave with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Playocity is an adventurous indoor experience where guests can explore the wonders and excitement of beloved Hasbro characters throughout seven main zones and enjoy thrilling experiences that include mechanical rides, roller coasters, a drop zone, carousels, soft play and laser tag.

The seven zones in Playocity have been inspired and built around some of Hasbro’s powerhouse brands and characters including the following:

The Hungry Hungry Hippo feeding frenzy

Tonka at Tonka Town, an experiential building site where children are invited to help Big Bob rebuild the city hall with diggers, cranes, dump trucks and bulldozers

The Connect4 zone featuring the Connect4 Disc-O-Drop ride

The Power Rangers zone with two rides that will immerse our guests into the Power Rangers world. Allowing them to experience Zord sized thrills on the Megazord Battle Spinner and Jet Racers attractions.

The My Little Pony Magical Equestria zone, which invites children to meet their favourite My Little Pony characters and spin with the Pegasus Ponies on the Cloud Carousel

The Transformers zone featuring an adrenaline-fuelled Transformers Laser Combat

The Playocity Arcade, a colourful and exciting world of games and prizes.

About Al Hokair Group

AL Hokair Group is a name that has been tied the world of hospitality and entertainment for decades. To many, it has become the first name that comes to mind when tourism in Saudi Arabia or the Arabian world are mentioned. The group was started in 1975 to invest in the sectors of entertainment and hospitality under the leadership of Sheikh Abdulmohsin Alhokair. Over five decades, the group’s projects expanded to include 80 entertainment centres and35 hotels spread in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The group continues to develop its tourism investments to deliver the best of what top global companies offer by attracting expertise and establishing partnerships that enhance returns of investment and makes a difference in the fields of entertainment and hospitality.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com. .