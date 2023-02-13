Kuwait: Elevating its customers’ overall shopping experience, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. is proud to announce the opening of popular local and international high-end brands, featuring the best of fashion, retail and food & beverage. Now available at its Shopping Center, the expansion through its six new stores comes as part of the iconic contemporary lifestyle destinations mission to accommodate customers with the latest trends and fulfil evolving demands under one roof.

Driven by a modern consumer-centric culture, the exciting new fashion and beauty brands include Zahi, Al Ostoura and Decaar cosmetics followed by unique restaurant concepts such as b+f Open Flame Kitchen and Live Life Cafe, in addition to leading grocery retailer, Sultan Center. Visitors now have quicker access to a wide portfolio of day-to-day crucial and value-added products in a variety of departments including bakery, meat, cheese, household items such as electronics, kitchenware, sports and garments as well as other local and global products from across the world.

Catering to Kuwait’s fashion-forward community, soon to be launched - Zahi, weaves together an assortment of eclectic men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, bags and accessories to suit all tastes. Offering the latest collections by legendary and luxury brands like Moschino, Chloe, Emilio Pucci and Dries Van Noten, Al Ostoura operates more than 40 monobrand and multi-brand boutiques in Kuwait, representing over 150 top designer brands.

Visitors can expect exceptional tastes through b+f Open Flame Kitchen, an upscale designer restaurant concept that serves high-end globally influenced food items. Guests not only enjoy a wide range of gourmet food products but also the entertainment created by “flame cooking”, guaranteeing suspense and action for the diners through flashes of fire and displays of cooking skills by the chef. Those in search of a breakfast adventure can indulge in delightful sandwiches, cookies, fresh juices, hot drinks, desserts and specialty coffee by visiting the Live Life Café to get the perfect start to their day.

The growing list will also be joined by a new and vibrant cosmeceutical brand, Decaar, that is committed to delivering innovative, unique, safe and highly effective skincare products and treatments, all with dermatologically proven results by the most gifted professionals in the industry.

The recent launches at the Shopping Center reflect the confidence of leading brands in Al Hamra Real Estate Company, which is home to a mixed portfolio of the choicest brands and an iconic hub for optimal customer experiences. Al Hamra continues to adapt to innovative retail and experiential trends that tie the community to the best in fashion, sports, games, culture, technology, movies and much more.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying a proud legacy as the iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in Real Estate Management. Providing office space for a wide range of business activities, its widely acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper at 413m high & 80 levels and stands as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district that enables people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center serves as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots new premium brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts while serving as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as the Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing work spaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ for the 10 year category of 2011 projects completion by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

To discover how Al Hamra is reshaping the business networking community, the society through its national movements, and maintaining its trademark of guaranteeing diversity in its offerings, please visit www.alhamra.com.kw or @alhamratower.

