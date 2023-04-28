Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises Volvo Cars wins the Excellence Club Competition for Three Consecutive Years

Volvo Car’s year-to-date March sales surged by 60%

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, the official distributor of Volvo Cars in the UAE, has reported a remarkable year-to-date (YTD) March sales increase of 60% compared to the same period last year. In addition, the company has won the Excellence Club 2023 Competition for the third year in a row.

The competition, which is organised by Volvo Car Importers Middle East and North Africa, saw twenty-two countries competing in three groups, with last year's competition being the first year that Volvo Car UAE competed in the first group alongside Egypt, Baltics, Adria, Romania, Morocco, Ukraine, and Israel.

"Winning the Excellence Club competition for the third consecutive year coupled with achieving remarkable YTD sales growth reflects Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises commitment to providing quality products and services, that enrich our customers’ lives and aspirations every day, as well as a solid strategy to support continued growth of Volvo Cars in the region," said Oscar Rivoli, Managing Director at Trading Enterprises. "We are dedicated to enacting Volvo’s global electrification strategy and will continue to offer our customers the latest models and technology to ensure they have the best possible driving experience."

Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises Volvo Cars have achieved notable sales growth, with the XC60 as the most popular model followed by the XC90. This comes as the company's electrification strategy continues to make pioneering strides in its goals for an all-electric fleet by 2030 evident with the popularity of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Furthermore, the latest model year 2023 C40 Recharge offers unique features, including Google built-in service, Volvo Cars app, and assisted safety along with an improved electric range of up to 438 km*, up to 80% battery charging time of 28 minutes using fast charge.

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Volvo Cars will continue making strides to meet Volvo Cars strategy to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.