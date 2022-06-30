INTERSECT BY LEXUS offers a cultural space where guests are able to engage with Lexus through food, design, art, fashion, music and technology.

The new fine dining menu boasts completely new Japanese fusion dishes including sushi, cold and hot starters, new desserts and an extensive and expanded beverage selection.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its mission to deliver a truly unique and personalized luxury brand experience, Al-Futtaim Lexus have announced the new chapter of INTERSECT BY LEXUS in the heart of DIFC. A fine dining venue, but also so much more, INTERSECT BY LEXUS presents a cultural space where guests are able to engage with Lexus through food, design, art, fashion, music and technology at its inviting eatery, curated gallery and innovative garage.

Originally launched in Dubai in 2015, INTERSECT BY LEXUS offers a unique experience where people can enjoy the very essence of Lexus without getting behind a steering wheel. Meticulously designed by world-renowned interior designer Masamichi Katayama, INTERSECT BY LEXUS creates the perfect environment for inspiration and collaboration, a creative haven for people seeking enriched hospitality experiences.

“We are very excited to reveal the new chapter of INTERSECT BY LEXUS with an enhanced experience overall that brings it more in line with the current Lexus brand direction. While staying true to the original concept of this boutique brand space, we have introduced an exceptional Japanese-fusion menu which will be complemented by a calendar of unique social experiences and brand activations. We look forward to welcoming likeminded guests who can come and experience the essence of Lexus in an enjoyable social setting,” said Saad Abdullah, General Manager, Marketing, Al-Futtaim Lexus.

Over the past five months, the new-and-improved space underwent an extensive refurbishment to reflect the latest developments and innovation in Lexus design and technology. For the first time, INTERSECT BY LEXUS will feature carefully curated music as well as an extensive gallery of unique

accessories that celebrate the Lexus brand and the many cultures within UAE.

Downstairs in the ‘Garage’, the venue will feature the All-New Lexus NX, showcasing the bold new design language and the most technologically advanced features of the Lexus range.

The space will be complemented by a new fine dining menu boasting completely new Japanese fusion dishes including sushi, cold and hot starters and an extensive beverage and mocktails selection.

Finely Crafted Dining

There’s a story behind each dish developed by the creative kitchen team at INTERSECT BY LEXUS. The “Culinology” experience of the eatery starts from sourcing only the finest ingredients. The artisanal menu showcases raw and organic foods of the highest quality, and is presented with quintessential quality and craftsmanship, divided into small, large and sweet plates ideal for sharing.

The mouth-watering selection of Japanese-fusion dishes is complemented by a collection of sensational Sashimi, Nigiri, Maki and Temaki, courtesy of Chef Gerbert James. A uniquely talented individual with decades of experience at some of the UAE’s finest eateries, Chef Gerbert’s artisanal culinary creations reflect the delicate craftsmanship and Japanese heritage inherent in the Lexus brand. Now, at Intersect by Lexus, James holds the position of Senior Sushi Chef, where he continues to refine his craft, creating beautiful and whimsical sushi dishes.

An Event Space Like No Other

The perfect venue for small to medium-sized events with a floorspace of 1,800 sq ft, INTERSECT BY LEXUS features unique event space across two floors. The upper floor restaurant offers dining for 60, with the largest table capable of seating 24 guests. For presentations, events of up to 60 people are accommodated, and for cocktail standing events, a guest list of 110 is possible.

For corporate presentations, the space comes with all the latest AV requirements including a high-quality audio surround system and DJ mixer, with all major formats supported, projector and a 320 cm wide screen.