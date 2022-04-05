Al-Futtaim Lexus’ results reflect accelerated recovery and growth, highlighting customer confidence in the brand’s premium offering

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, has announced significant UAE market share gains for Lexus and Toyota in 2021 as the business powered its way through the year. Dominating primary segments across the market, which has demonstrated overall resilience in the wake of the pandemic, Al-Futtaim Automotive’s performance was elevated by both brands with a key part of the success attributable to new multi-technology model launches and consistently high consumer demand.

Al-Futtaim Toyota grew its sales by 13.8% in 2021, maintaining its position as a leader in the non-luxury segment in the UAE with a market share of 32%. The brand’s SUVs, a popular choice among discerning UAE consumers, continue to be at the forefront of the segment with a market share of 31.2%. Al-Futtaim Toyota has demonstrated outstanding performance in Sports and Specialty with the help of its premium sports coupe Supra, increasing its share by 3.5%. The reliable brand’s widely known pick-up vehicles represent 56.5% of the segment in the UAE market.

Andy Barratt, Managing Director Al-Futtaim Lexus and Al-Futtaim Toyota said: “We are delighted to announce strong annual results for another year, especially given the challenging conditions the automotive industry has faced. Acheiving such performance at a time of high demand is testament to the adaptability of Al-Futtaim Automotive’s strategy and relentless focus on customer satisfaction. We will continue to evaluate and update our offering and would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and trust.”

Al-Futtaim Toyota’s bestsellers, namely Corolla, Yaris, Highlander HV, and CHR HV have reported a collective market share gains of 10.9%. The newly launched LC300 accounted for the brand’s push, as it leads the large SUV market by 45.4%, while the Hilux holds 66.6% of the medium pick-up segment. Al-Futtaim Toyota’s Hiace – a light commercial vehicle – leads the segment with 58.2%. Al-Futtaim Toyota’s Innova has also soared, leading the medium minivan segment by 64.7%.

In 2021, Al-Futtaim Lexus reported a 1.1% increase in market share, reflecting solid recovery and growth in the UAE. The brand’s SUV market share also increased to 21.5% in 2021, highlighting consumer confidence in Lexus’ premium offering.. The agile Lexus IS recorded a 10.7% market share in 2021, driving the Passenger Car market share to a robust 23.6%.

About Al-Futtaim Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles. Toyota is exclusively distributed in the UAE by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Division, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over 6 decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008. In addition to the large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV options, Al-Futtaim Toyota introduced Camry Electric Hybrid Vehicle (HEV) in 2008 to taxi operator fleets, in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE.

In 2016, Prius, the world’s most popular HEV for over 20 years was launched in the country, in order to actively support UAE Vision 2021’s environmental targets. 2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society. As part of the program, the Mirai is being showcased to a number of key government stakeholders and is taking part in a number of events to give the public an understanding of what the future of zero-emissions motoring could look like. 2019 witnessed the launch of the first Hybrid SUV in the UAE from Al Futtaim Toyota, the RAV4 Hybrid, and the first Corolla Hybrid Electric ever which joined the UAE’s Hybrid Nation to set new benchmarks for clean motoring.

While the Yaris Hatchback monopolizes the compact range, the Sedan series offers a wide choice of vehicles such as Yaris Sedan, Corolla, Camry and Avalon. The SUV range comprises the legendary Land Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Fortuner, Rush and RAV4. As for the MPV line-up, it features Innova, Previa and the 7-seat Avanza. The LCV range covers the Land Cruiser Pick-up, Hilux, Hiace and Coaster. Dedicated to the purists’ sports car is the front-engine rear-wheel-drive Toyota 86.

In September 2019, after a 17-year wait, Al-Futtaim Toyota launched the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra in the UAE, much to the delight of fans and loyalists across the country. With the all-new fifth-generation model, the legendary name returned to set the roads ablaze with a comeback only fitting of the Toyota Supra story.

Continuing its history of providing quality products that meet the demands of the market, the Al-Futtaim company also introduced the luxury people mover – the new 2020 Granvia in the UAE. With the launch of the latest Granvia, Al-Futtaim Toyota is committed to taking charge of the growing demand for high-end shuttles.

Changing the rules of the compact-SUV game in one bold stroke, in May 2020 the all-new C-HR arrived in the UAE. The daringly innovative Compact-SUV combines adventurous design with a responsive drive and class-leading eco-friendly technology to bring the future of the Compact-SUV to customers.

For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae;

About Al-Futtaim Lexus

Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality vehicles and exemplary customer service in line with its Japanese ‘omotenashi’ roots - the tradition of anticipatory hospitality. Leader in hybrid technology in the luxury automotive scene, both globally and locally, Lexus offers the largest line-up of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), which boast a number of advantages over traditional powertrains, such as high performance, unmatched fuel efficiency, substantial emissions saving, noise reduction and instantaneous acceleration.

In the UAE, Lexus is distributed by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group and enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all 7 Emirates.

The Lexus sedan line-up includes IS, ES, ES Hybrid, GS, GS Hybrid, LS and LS Hybrid and the SUV range includes UX, NX, RX and RX Hybrid, GX and LX. While the coupe range features the Lexus RC, LC and LC Hybrid, the F marque, home for Lexus performance vehicles, produces RCF and GSF high-performance cars.

Al-Futtaim Lexus is also home for INTERSECT BY LEXUS, a luxury space at DIFC where guests can enjoy hand-crafted food and drinks, while connecting with like-minded people and enjoying the premium Lexus lifestyle.

For more details please visit www.lexus.ae; Facebook: LexusAE; Instagram: lexusuae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

