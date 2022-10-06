Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Dahra, UAE’s prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, is pleased to announce the appointment of Osman Serageldin as the new Head of the Food Division. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, Osman aims to bring his strategies together to amplify the customer experience of Food Crowd.

Osman Serageldin has moved into the role at Al Dahra after having experience as the CEO of Egypt Kuwait Holding subsidiary Nile Wood and the Managing Director for Heinz for over twelve years, gaining strong qualifications to take on the role of the new Head of Food Division at Al Dahra. Using an array of marketing strategies, Osman is well-versed in connecting with his customers and understanding the customer role behind driving business. Using this, Osman knows the importance of comprehending how customers interact with the Food Crowd platform and finding ways to continuously show them the intention to provide a positive shopping experience personally, as opposed to transactional.

Despite Osman’s previous job experiences being within a different culture and geographic location, he is both determined and confident that his strong cultural intelligence and ability to engage in a diverse workplace can be implemented in his new UAE environment. The Al Dahra group has around 774 employees and 39 nationalities in the UAE alone, with 3935 employees globally, of which are 59 nationalities, proving he will be able to give more of a global outlook in his new role at Al Dahra.

Since the launch of Food Crowd in 2020, the company has seen a steady increase in client base and subsequent revenue. The development of the company helps drive Osman’s immediate goal of visibility and growth, as well as his future goal to be the leading e-commerce grocery platform of choice for the daily shopping needs and digital space that unites the UAE’s food-loving community.

Osman Serageldin, the new Head of Food Division at Al Dahra, shares, “In my new role, I look forward to uniting our food divisions across several countries to serve Al Dahra’s vision of becoming the leader in innovative food solutions across the globe, by partnering with stakeholders for sustainable agriculture and optimized supply chain.”

Soula Baroudi, the Head of E-commerce and Marketing of Food Crowd, shares, “We are delighted to have Osman on board our team as we are confident that he will help with Food Crowd’s vision of becoming the leading e-commerce grocery platform in the UAE. The team is excited to be a part of Osman’s journey and believe that his knowledge and experience can take the Al Dahra group to the next level”.