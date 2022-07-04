Al Buraimi Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an investment contract with Al Pharabi Company for Veterinary and Agricultural Medicines to establish a project for the manufacturing of veterinary and agricultural medicines, vitamins, food supplements and feed additives. This project will be established on an area exceeding 6,000 sqm with an investment value touching RO 2 million. The contract was signed by Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, and Jamal bin Said Al Ojaili, the Company’s Director.

The project will produce more than 200 types of pharmaceuticals for veterinary use, vitamins and food supplements, and will present an added value for Al Buraimi Industrial City and the Sultanate’s market. The products will also be exported to the company’s agents in a number of Arab and African countries, and thus contribute to strengthening and boosting the sources of national income.

